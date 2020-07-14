- By 2100, projected fertility rates in 183 of 195 countries will not be high enough to maintain current populations without liberal immigration policies. - World population forecasted to peak in 2064 at around 9.7 billion people and fall to 8.8 billion by century's end, with 23 countries seeing populations shrink by more than 50%, including Japan, Thailand, Italy, and Spain. - Dramatic declines in working age-populations are predicted in countries such as India and China, which will hamper economic growth and lead to shifts in global powers. - Liberal immigration policies could help maintain population size and economic growth even as fertility falls. - Authors warn response to population decline must not compromise progress on women's freedom and reproductive rights.