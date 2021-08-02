LAKE FOREST, Ill., August 2, 2021 WhaleTeq USA is pleased to announce their attendance at this year's MD&M West. The show will take place August 10th –12th at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. WhaleTeq will be showcasing a variety of instruments appealing to the medical device testing solution industry. Specifically, industry leading test solutions for ECG, EEG, and Wearable Device simulators. WhaleTeq USA will be presenting the following products: SECG 5.0, SECG 4.0, CMRR 3.0+, AECG 100. HFPA 150, SEEG 100E. WhaleTeq USA, can be found at Booth #2330.
For further information about MD&M West, please visit their site at https://www.mdmwest.com/en/home.html
Contact Ikonix USA at 1-847-367-4077 or visit our site at http://www.ikonixusa.com. For editorial questions, please contact Emitt Peisert at emitt.peisert@ikonixusa.com.
Media Contact
Emitt Peisert, Ikonix USA, 1-847-367-4671, emitt.peisert@ikonixusa.com
SOURCE Ikonix USA