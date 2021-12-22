CHICAGO, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Illinois Bone & Joint Institute (IBJI), one of the largest independent, physician-owned orthopedic practices in the U.S., has entered a strategic partnership with PatientIQ, a leader in outcomes-based analytics and patient engagement. The partnership will enable IBJI to launch a practice-wide clinical registry designed to measure quality, benchmark patient outcomes, and further its standard of excellence in patient care.
As IBJI continues to expand, with over 150 physicians across 100+ locations, the PatientIQ platform will enable the practice to fully automate patient enrollment into evidence-based, digital care pathways. These pathways engage patients to collect health information, prepare them for upcoming procedures, and navigate them to a full recovery.
Once collected, the platform's proprietary analytics engine provides actionable insights that empower clinicians to identify best practices and partner with patients to make informed care decisions.
"We're consistently focused on how we can level up quality and the patient experience," said Andre Blom, Chief Executive Officer, IBJI. "PatientIQ enables us to capture outcomes from every patient that walks through our doors and leverage that data to provide top-tier, value-based care."
"Healthcare organizations spend tremendous amounts of time and resources trying to analyze patient data," said Matthew Gitelis, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, PatientIQ. "As a strategic partner, IBJI will quickly recognize the power of our platform to simplify that effort and make data-driven, high-quality care delivery a reality."
Healthcare systems and specialty clinics nation-wide have adopted the PatientIQ platform to modernize and inform their medical practice. For more information, read commentary about the value of PatientIQ.
About Illinois Bone and Joint Institute
Illinois Bone & Joint Institute (IBJI) is the largest independent physician-owned orthopedic practice in Illinois. IBJI is dedicated to providing accessible, compassionate, and comprehensive care for every orthopedic specialty with leading-edge technology and innovative treatment options. For more information, visit http://www.ibji.com.
About PatientIQ
PatientIQ is an outcomes and patient engagement platform that empowers clinical teams to realize continuous quality improvement, enhance research, and streamline quality reporting. The proprietary PatientIQ platform integrates with electronic health records to automatically filter, enroll, and engage patients in evidence-based, digital care pathways and benchmark outcomes without leaving the patient chart. PatientIQ partners with health systems, hospitals, and private practices, and has quickly demonstrated its expertise in outcome analysis and the ability to deliver tangible results for its customers. For more information, visit http://www.patientiq.io.
