CHICAGO, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Illinois Homecare and Hospice Council (IHHC) has recognized Axxess for its industry leadership by awarding it the Council's 2020 Business Partnership Award. Axxess, the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, received the award during the IHHC's annual conference.
"Building partnerships with state associations to help them grow and enrich their members is part of The Axxess Way," said Axxess founder and CEO John Olajide. "It is a reflection of who we are as an organization, and I am proud the Axxess team consistently supports the IHHC and other associations with meaningful thought leadership and resources that communicate the value of receiving care in the home."
Added IHHC Executive Director Sara Ratcliffe: "Axxess is the best example of an organization that is truly a partner for our member agencies. Their commitment to quality education and proactive approach to the development of tools and resources to help agencies prepare for PDGM have been hugely beneficial."
The IHHC Business Partner Award is given to allied members of the council as a way to recognize the recipient organization and its employees for outstanding leadership and contributions to the home health, home care and hospice industry in Illinois.
About Axxess
Axxess is the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, providing solutions that improve care for more than 2 million patients nationwide and are trusted by more than 7,000 organizations. Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use, innovative software solutions, empowering home health, home care and hospice providers to grow their business while making lives better. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."
