CHICAGO, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Organizers of the 2021 Illinois Life Sciences Showcase, a partnership of public, private, and academic institutions, today announced that 12 of Illinois' most promising life sciences startups will be showcased to an audience of top-tier investors, entrepreneurs, researchers, and business executives at the virtual event on April 26 - 30, 2021. The Showcase companies span the pharmaceutical and medical device industries and represent the diversity and strength of Illinois' life sciences industry.
"Illinois is quickly rising as a hub in the nation's life science and health tech industry. Our state is home to some of the world's top pharmaceutical and life science companies, research universities, and innovative startups looking to make an impact. We're looking forward to bringing all these players together for a glimpse into Illinois' bright future." Nancy Sullivan, CEO, Managing Director, and Managing Principal, Illinois Ventures.
"Our Illinois life sciences community has grown rapidly over the past couple of years," said John Conrad, President and CEO of the Illinois Biotechnology Innovation Organization. "In fact, we've had the largest percentage increase in life sciences venture capital of any major U.S. market over the past three years. To support this growth, partners from across the US are investing heavily in new life sciences R&D lab developments and innovation engines.
During the week of April 26th, the Illinois Life Sciences Showcase will feature three-daily
45-minute tracks:
o 9 AM: Illinois BioGeneius High School STEM Competition: Annual competition brings together young innovators to present their research projects in biotechnology before an accomplished panel of established biotechnology researchers and academics.
o 12 PM: New Venture Showcase: The Life Sciences Showcase provides attendees with unique access to early-stage startups from proven innovators in the health industry.
o 3 PM: Innovation Ecosystem Showcase: Stay connected to the newest developments and organizations shaping the future of the Illinois Life Sciences industry
The Showcase kicks off with the Illinois BioGENEius STEM Competition on the morning of April 26. BioGENEius is the most prestigious high school science competition in the world for original research in biotechnology. One Illinois winner will receive the opportunity to present his or her research to judges at the 2021 BIO International Digital Convention.
"The Innovation Showcase provides us with an opportunity to highlight the abundant talent of Illinois' leading life science startups," said Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Acting Director Sylvia Garcia. "As home to one of the largest biopharma concentrations in the nation, our Illinois companies have played a crucial role in the response to COVID-19 – developing new tools and lifesaving breakthroughs, while creating jobs for our communities. To position this industry for continued growth, Governor Pritzker is committed to making continued investments that will propel our startups and innovators in Illinois toward the next big research breakthrough."
The Life Sciences New Venture Showcase is supported by Trammell Crow Company and will be live streamed at noon from Illinois' newest and most advanced lab development, Trammell Crow Company's Fulton Labs at 1375 W Fulton, part of the 725,000 square foot Fulton Labs campus in Chicago's Fulton Market.
"We are excited to support the 2021 Illinois Life Sciences Showcase and the growing ecosystem," said Grady Hamilton, managing director of TCC's Midwest Business Unit. "We deeply believe in strength of industry here -- the global powerhouses, the innovative startups, the university & national lab research, the talent, the quality of life, the venture funding and more. We wanted to create a world-class space that scientists deserve to pursue their discovery and patient care missions.
The Illinois Life Sciences Showcase will finish every day at 3pm featuring presentations by seven of Illinois' newest lab facility developments and organizations that will help shape the region's Life Sciences industry through major science infrastructure additions and community-building programming.
For more information and registration, please visit http://lifesciencesshowcase.com
About iBIO:
The Illinois Biotechnology Innovation Organization (iBIO) is a life sciences industry association that represents the nearly 88,000 life sciences employees at member companies, universities, service providers and venture firms. iBIO promotes the industry's value to the public and policymakers; connects innovators to investment and talent; stimulates collaboration and fosters the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs to transform patient lives through groundbreaking research and works to grow the Illinois economy.
About Trammell Crow Company:
Trammell Crow Company (TCC), founded in 1948, is one of the nation's leading developers and investors in commercial real estate. The Company has developed or acquired 2,800 buildings valued at nearly $70 billion and over 625 million square feet. As of December 31, 2020, TCC had $14.9 billion of projects in process and $6.1 billion in its pipeline. It employs nearly 600 professionals in the United States and Europe.
Trammell Crow Company's teams are dedicated to building value for its clients with professionals in 18 major cities throughout the United States and Europe. The company serves users of and investors in office, industrial, healthcare, multi-family residential, through its operating subsidiary High Street Residential, and mixed-use projects. For those who occupy real estate, TCC can execute the development or acquisition of facilities tailored to meet the needs of its clients. For investor clients, the company specializes in joint venture speculative development, acquisition/re-development ventures, build-to-suit development and providing incentive-based fee development services.
TCC is an independently operated subsidiary of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, and the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (in terms of 2020 revenue). For more information visit http://www.TrammellCrow.com.
