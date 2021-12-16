DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Diveheart is happy to announce its recognition as a winner in the 2021 Sharecare Awards in the category of Healthy Living for "Living the Possibilities," a student documentary film about Diveheart, a Downers Grove, Illinois-based nonprofit which uses scuba therapy to help adults, children and veterans with disabilities. Established by Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR) in association with The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, New York Chapter (NY NATAS), the Sharecare Emmy Awards promote and reward excellence for the best productions and programming in health and well-being.
Diveheart is one of 18 winners in the third annual Sharecare Emmy Awards across categories spanning various media formats, health topics, and individual achievements.
Since 2001, Diveheart, a Downers Grove-based nonprofit tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization has been helping children, veterans and others with cognitive and physical disabilities find self-esteem and confidence through scuba therapy. "Living the Possibilities" was created by student documentary filmmakers Lina Pedrelli, Kate Hershey and Emmy Galante who attended Glenbrook South High School in Northbrook, Illinois. They chose Diveheart and its scuba therapy program as a story for their documentary film.
"Winning this year is an extra special honor as we, at Diveheart, are celebrating our 20th year of serving people with disabilities," said Diveheart Executive Director Tinamarie Hernandez. "We are thankful to our donors, volunteers, and adaptive divers. I also want to thank the young women from Glenbrook South High School who produced 'Living The Possibilities' which continues to help us share the Diveheart mission and vision."
Now in its third year, the Sharecare Emmy Awards is honoring Diveheart and all 2021 award winners with a month-long social campaign featuring a range of health and well-being influencers and celebrity activists, including NBA Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins, singer and songwriter Alicia Keys, and CNN chief medical correspondent and inaugural Sharecare Award winner Dr. Sanjay Gupta, among others. As category winners are revealed via Sharecare's Facebook and Twitter channels, the virtual Sharecare Emmy Awards celebration aims to amplify the important work of each honoree while allowing the general public to take part in the awards program from anywhere with the hashtag #AllTogetherBetter.
"Over the last year and especially in the challenging pandemic environment, we've witnessed the invaluable role that digitally-driven content, programs, and initiatives play in promoting our collective well-being," said Donna Hill Howes, chief nursing officer and senior vice president of corporate partnerships at Sharecare. "It's our privilege to celebrate and showcase the best-in-class work of our winners who show the impact education, awareness, and inspired action can make in creating healthier populations now and into the future."
The Sharecare Emmy Awards is operated through the Sharecare Foundation, a nonprofit entity that Sharecare established solely in support of this awards program, with the support of its generous sponsors and in association with NY NATAS, which fosters creativity and inspires artistic and technical excellence through the renowned Emmy Award. Entries were judged by the Sharecare Awards Academy of Judges – a curated team of leading healthcare and media professionals with expertise in each of the competition categories. The Sharecare Emmy Award in each category was determined after a second round of judging by the deans of the Academy of Judges and a committee of additional experts. More information about the Sharecare Emmy Awards is available at http://www.sharecareawards.org.
To join the celebration as it unfolds, follow the hashtag #SharecareAwards on Facebook and Twitter.
About Diveheart:
Diveheart is a nonprofit tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization. The purpose of Diveheart is to provide and support educational scuba diving programs that are open to any child, adult or veteran with a disability, with the hope of providing both physical and psychological therapeutic value to that person. We have discovered the forgiving weightless wonder of the water column provides the perfect gravity-free environment for those who might otherwise struggle on land. Underwater, we're all equal. works with individuals who have a variety of disabilities, including physical and developmental disabilities, vision and hearing impairments, amputations, traumatic brain injuries, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and more. Diveheart seeks to help its participants "Imagine the Possibilities" in their lives. For information, visit https://www.diveheart.org/.
About The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, New York Chapter
The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, New York Chapter, founded in 1955, is the preeminent membership organization serving media professionals by offering career-enhancing events and networking opportunities. New York NATAS fosters creativity and inspires artistic and technical excellence through the renowned Emmy® Award, the coveted peer-recognition symbol of distinction in regional television.
About Sharecare
Sharecare is the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place. The Sharecare platform provides each person – no matter where they are in their health journey – with a comprehensive and personalized health profile where they can dynamically and easily connect to the information, evidence-based programs and health professionals they need to live their healthiest, happiest and most productive lives. In addition to providing individual consumers with direct access to award-winning and innovative frictionless technologies, scientifically validated clinical protocols and best-in-class coaching tools, Sharecare also helps providers, employers and health plans effectively scale outcomes-based health and wellness solutions across their entire populations. To learn more, visit http://www.sharecare.com.
