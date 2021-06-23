WARRENVILLE, Ill., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Illinois Safety, a trusted CPR training instructor based in Northern Illinois, is opening up a new location in Warrenville, Illinois, located some 50 minutes southwest of Chicago. Its Warrenville location will mark Illinois Safety's fifth office, the other four being located in cities and towns across Northern Illinois: Plano, Addison, Tinley Park, and Elmwood Park.
Joe Witz, owner of Illinois Safety, commented on the new office location: "We are very excited to be even more accessible to our community. With this new location, Warrenville residents now have a local resource for CPR certification and training."
Illinois Safety Doesn't Just Do CPR Trainings
Although Illinois Safety is known for providing Warrenville CPR classes, the small business offers several other courses, all of which are certified by the American Heart Association.
Pediatric Advanced Life Support
Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS) is an American Heart Association certification that prepares students for pediatric emergencies. Using simulated child emergencies and educational videos, students learn basic pediatric life support, treatment instructions, and how to approach pediatric health assessments.
Illinois Safety's Pediatric Advanced Life Support class is fully updated according to the 2015 AHA Guidelines Updated for CPR and ECC.
Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support
The Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support certification, which takes between six to seven hours to complete, teaches higher-level life support methods for heart attacks, strokes, and other cardiovascular-related medical emergencies.
Basic Life Support
The AHA's Basic Life Support certification is any healthcare professional's entryway to learning and providing CPR and responding to life-threatening emergencies. Students learn how to use an automated external defibrillator (AED) and safely dislodge items that block people's airways. The certification for Basic Life Support class takes roughly three hours, after which students receive certification cards that prove successful completion.
HeartSaver First Aid
In the AHA's HeartSaver First Aid class, students learn how to handle life-threatening emergencies immediately after they happen and until first responders arrive on scene. Topics touched on include remedies or life-sustaining measures for choking, heart attack, stroke, external bleeding, bites, stings, sprains, and broken bones. Students also learn what responsibilities first aid rescuers are tasked with and essential first aid responses to follow-up medical emergencies with.
About Illinois Safety
Illinois Safety was founded by firefighters and paramedics with the goal of equipping Chicagoans with life-saving skills — particularly CPR. All of Illinois Safety's instructors are currently employed and certified as paramedics and firefighters, giving them an outlet to pass down knowledge from real-world, hands-on experiences to students in the classroom.
Illinois Safety CPR
29W140 Butterfield Rd.
Suite 103A
Warrenville, IL 60555
(630) 634-9195
Media Contact
K Crumbley, Illinois Safety, (630) 634-9195, joe@illinoissafety.com
