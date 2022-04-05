Illume Fertility joins 496 health care providers nationwide earning the "LGBTQ Healthcare Equality Leader" designation. Illume Fertility is the only free-standing fertility center in the New England region to hold the HEI designation.
NORWALK, Conn., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Illume Fertility (formerly RMA of Connecticut), a leading modern fertility practice, announced their "LGBTQ Healthcare Equality Leader" designation from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRC) for 2022, marking their sixth year earning the designation. The designation was awarded in the 15th edition of HRC's Healthcare Equality Index (HEI), released in March 2022. A record 906 healthcare facilities actively participated in the Healthcare Equality Index 2022 survey, with HRC Foundation evaluating key policies at 2,200 healthcare facilities nationwide. Of those included in the HEI, 496 earned an "LGBTQ Healthcare Equality Leader" designation. Illume Fertility was the only free-standing fertility center given the HEI designation in New England.
"We're extremely proud to have the HEI designation six years in a row and to be the leader in the state of Connecticut as the only stand-alone fertility center with this appointment," says Robin Mangieri, CEO of Illume Fertility. "We've dedicated resources to making sure we meet these standards year after year and we are committed to providing inclusive care to our LGBTQ patients."
The 15th edition of the HEI assesses participants on four criteria: Non-Discrimination and Staff Training, Patient Services and Support, Employee Benefits and Policies, and Patient and Community Engagement.
In the 2022 report, an impressive 496 facilities earned HRC's "LGBTQ Health Care Equality Leader" designation, receiving the maximum score in each section and earning an overall score of 100. With 82 percent of participating facilities scoring 80 points or more, health care facilities are demonstrating concretely that they are going beyond the basics when it comes to adopting policies and practices in LGBTQ care.
The remarkable progress reflected in the 2022 HEI includes:
- More than half of HEI participants now have written gender transition guidelines;
- 81 percent of hospitals surveyed offer trans-inclusive benefits -- an impressive six percentage-point increase compared to last year, which bring hospitals on par with their corporate counterparts, as measured by HRC's 2022 CEI;
- A 112 percent increase in training hours recorded -- clocking in at more than 200,000 hours of LGBTQ care training provided;
- 81 percent of HEI participants' electronic health records capture a patient's sexual orientation, and 90 percent of participants' electronic health records capture a patient's gender identity.
About Illume Fertility
Illume Fertility, formerly RMA of Connecticut, is a leading modern fertility practice with an exceptional patient experience, providing care, guidance, and expertise to help patients achieve their fertility and family-building goals. Led by an award-winning team of eight highly credentialed Board Certified reproductive endocrinologists, many of whom have received Castle Connolly's prestigious Top Doc award, Illume Fertility specializes in a range of assisted reproductive technologies (ART) including intrauterine insemination (IUI), in-vitro fertilization (IVF), preimplantation genetic testing (PGT), and Invocell (IVC). Illume Fertility's internationally recognized Gay Parents To Be® program specializes in LGBTQ+ family building. For the last five years, Illume Fertility has been recognized as a Leader in Healthcare Equality by the Human Rights Campaign. Illume Fertility is one of the largest fertility clinics and egg donation centers in the region, offering egg freezing, oncofertility preservation, and PCOS management, helping patients as young as 16. Illume Fertility is the only regional fertility clinic offering on-site holistic patient support services including nutrition counseling, individual and couples psychological counseling, acupuncture and yoga.
About The Human Rights Campaign Foundation
The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the education arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.
