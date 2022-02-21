Illumina, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Illumina, Inc.)

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) today announced that its executives will be speaking at the following investor conference:

  • Cowen Health Care Conference on March 7, 2022

    Fireside Chat at 11:50am Pacific Time (2:50pm Eastern Time)

The live webcast can be accessed under the Investor Info section of Illumina's website under the "company" tab at www.illumina.com. A replay will be posted on Illumina's website after the event and will be available for at least 30 days following.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit www.illumina.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

Investors:

Salli Schwartz

+1.858.291.6421

ir@illumina.com

Media:

Sarah Shew

+1.330.353.2512

sshew@illumina.com

 

