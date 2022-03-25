The sophisticated elixir, which introduces acetyl zingerone to the IMAGE performance-driven collection, works synergistically to deliver a firmer and brighter complexion.
LANTANA, Fla., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IMAGE Skincare is redefining the future of expert skincare and has been named the number one spa and salon professional skincare brand in the United States by Kline. Thanks to an extensive network of over 30,000 licensed skincare professionals, as well as a forward-thinking clean clinical approach to skincare, IMAGE Skincare knows how to combine powerful ingredients for maximum benefits. The new IMAGE MD restoring power-C serum is a doctor-developed vitamin C serum that goes above and beyond to maintain stability, formulated with super-powered ingredients like 20% tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate, acetyl zingerone, ferulic acid, vitamin E and hyaluronic acid.
The potent IMAGE MD restoring power-C serum is akin to a "medspa-in-a-serum'' and is bound to become a daily staple. The unique addition of acetyl zingerone actively works to improve skin brightness and tone, as the refreshing scent of orange and the silky texture leave your skin with a dewy finish, like you just got a facial. The key ingredients include:
- 20% Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate (THD) - a form of vitamin C that's created to be superior in stability to others such as L-ascorbic acid
- Acetyl Zingerone - a next-generation super-antioxidant that has been shown in clinical testing* to improve photodamage and decrease the appearance of wrinkles, dyspigmentation and redness
- 0.5% Ferulic Acid and 1% Vitamin E - powerful antioxidant and moisturizing ingredients that when combined have a synergistic effect on the vitamin C, keeping it fresh and efficacious for a longer shelf life
- Hyaluronic Acid Complex - a unique blend of seven lower and higher molecular weights of hyaluronic acid, the humectant that can hold up to 1,000 times its weight in water.
IMAGE MD restoring power-C serum helps to generate visibly brighter skin in just one week**. After 12 weeks, 94% of users reported the product helped to restore skin firmness & elasticity**. Instrumental clinical results after 12 weeks showed a 36% improvement in skin tone and pigmentation***. It also meets IMAGE's clean clinical skincare™ standard and is formulated without parabens, phthalates, mineral oils, artificial fragrances, synthetic dyes or animal testing. In addition, the THD source is 100% natural origin as per the ISO Index.
IMAGE MD restoring power-C serum is available on IMAGEskincare.com for $115 on March 1, 2022.
*Benefits reported from a double-blind 8-week clinical study in 31 volunteers with an AZ 1% cream vehicle formulation compared to placebo (vehicle) formulation; Dhaliwal, Simran et. al., JCD April 28, 2020.
**Based on a 12-week consumer perception study of 35 participants ages 20 – 55 with once daily application of IMAGE MD restoring power-C serum. Study data on file with Image International Manufacturing, LLC.
***Based on a 12-week clinical study of 35 participants ages 20 – 55 with once daily application of IMAGE MD restoring power-C serum. Study data on file with Image International Manufacturing, LLC.
