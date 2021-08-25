ImageFIRST Honors Infection Prevention Healthcare Workers in HeroesFIRST Campaign

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageFIRST Healthcare Laundry Specialists, a leading provider of laundry services for the healthcare industry, announced today the launch of the company's first annual HeroesFIRST campaign. Aimed at honoring and celebrating the outstanding Infection Prevention healthcare workers that ImageFIRST has the privilege of working with each day, the campaign sought nominations from ImageFIRST's team of dedicated representatives – whom they call Customer Advocates – to identify the eight individuals selected as this year's finalists. Following a nationwide vote, the finalist who receives the most votes will be awarded $5,000.
As an industry leader with a steadfast commitment to Infection Prevention, ImageFIRST will honor those in the field who have gone above and beyond, even in the face of adversity, to keep their communities safe. Hundreds of exceptional nominations were submitted by ImageFIRST's Customer Advocate team that detailed inspiring stories of professionals who are tirelessly committed to managing Infection Prevention at the facilities that they serve. Eight outstanding individuals were selected and will be featured on ImageFIRST's website for a nationwide vote, including:
- Cathy C., Campus Surgery Center
- Chela P., Livingston Surgical Center
- Danny A., Moses Taylor Hospital
- Evan L., Centennial Peaks Hospital
- Heidi B., GI Associates Moreland Endoscopy Center
- Jean D., Memorial Care Surgical Center Saddleback
- Judy W., Mackinaw Surgery Center
- Teretha W., Conner Creek Life Solutions
Now through September 6, each of the HeroesFIRST finalists and their noteworthy stories – as submitted by ImageFIRST's Customer Advocates – will be shared on the ImageFIRST website where visitors can cast their vote for the story that inspires them most. Following the nationwide vote, the finalist with the most votes will be awarded a $5,000 grand prize with a corresponding donation of PPE materials best suited to their facility. The other seven finalists will each receive $1,000 and a donation for their exceptional work.
"The remarkable Infection Prevention professionals that our associates work with every day are a constant source of inspiration for us and, after such an unprecedented and challenging 18-months, we felt their tireless work needed to be recognized in a big way," said Jim Cashman, President and CEO of ImageFIRST. "We look forward to HeroesFIRST becoming an annual way for us to say thank you and acknowledge the tremendous work being done by healthcare workers to keep their communities safe."
To learn more about each finalist and cast a vote, visit heroes.imagefirst.com.
About ImageFIRST
Founded in 1967, ImageFIRST is the largest and fastest-growing national linen rental and laundry service specializing in the healthcare market. ImageFIRST's nationwide locations serve over 18,000 outpatient medical facilities every week— providing linen, patient gowns, scrubs, and more while managing their clients' linen inventory for cost management. With a customer retention rate of over 95%, ImageFIRST is dedicated to improving patient satisfaction through quality products and remarkable service: their Comfort Care® line of gowns is proven to increase patients' favorable perception of a facility by more than 50%. For more information about ImageFIRST, your cost-effective solution for greater patient satisfaction, please visit www.imagefirst.com.
