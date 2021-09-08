ATLANTA, Sep. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ImageLink, a diagnostic imaging management company, today announces their implementation of a consumer-focused business model, further empowering patients to explore their often unrealized healthcare options. This patient-first approach is supported by the team behind the success of Smart Choice MRI, including CEO Rick Anderson. The Smart Choice team boasts proven expertise in consumer-driven healthcare, and they are now using this knowledge and experience to transform the ImageLink brand into the preeminent diagnostic imaging management company. ImageLink currently manages 14 centers across Georgia and Ohio and has begun the first step of their expansion plan with a 15th managed location in Boynton Beach, Florida.
ImageLink's consumer-driven approach is supported and evidenced by their overall patient experience. This experience includes the convenience of accessible retail locations (versus going into a hospital), ease of scheduling (getting scheduled within a matter of days instead of typical hospital wait times of weeks or months), cost (MRIs done at ImageLink typically cost the patient thousands of dollars less than those performed at the hospital), and an inviting, comfortable environment.
"Over the past decade, as deductibles have continued to rise significantly, consumers have become much more healthcare-savvy and proactive in their care journey," says CEO Rick Anderson. "Our goal is to inform patients that they have a choice when it comes to getting an MRI and other diagnostic imaging tests. Surprise billing should become a thing of the past as consumers become more informed and begin to 'shop' for their care." While quality and value are oftentimes difficult to find in the same place—especially in a healthcare setting—ImageLink strives to provide the best of both in their managed locations. Their managed centers offer the services of leading board-certified radiologists in a spa-like environment.
Price transparency continues to be a buzzword in the healthcare industry, and ImageLink caters to this growing trend. Adds Anderson, "We're proud to offer yet another way to empower the patient to make the best choices possible for their care."
About ImageLink
ImageLink is a premier consumer-focused diagnostic imaging management company. Centers offer imaging tests for thousands of dollars less than hospitals, including interpretation by top radiologists, as well as convenience and scheduling ease. ImageLink managed centers are accredited by leading organizations including the American College of Radiology and the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission and are in network for most major insurers, including United Health Care, Anthem and Humana. ImageLink currently has 15 locations in Georgia, Ohio, and Florida. For more information, visit our website.
