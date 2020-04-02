SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Imaging Endpoints' novel radiomic imaging technology has identified a potentially useful biomarker to non-invasively evaluate DKK1 expression according to updated clinical data presented by Leap Therapeutics Inc.
The findings come from a recently completed Phase 1/2 clinical trial of DKN-01 in patients with advanced or recurrent esophagogastric cancer presented at the recent 2020 ASCO GI annual meeting.
Updated response and survival data in the anti-PD-1/PD-L1 naïve gastric/gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma subgroup of patients treated with DKN-01 plus KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) was presented.
As previously reported, there is a strong correlation between response and survival in patients whose tumors express high levels of DKK1, the target of DKN-01. However, the evaluation of tumor expression of DKK1 currently requires a tissue biopsy which is invasive and costly.
Imaging Endpoints, in collaboration with Leap Therapeutics, was able to identify a novel radiomic textural signature on metastatic lesions (using standard of care contrast enhanced CT scans) which correlates with intratumoral DKK1 expression and other immune biomarkers in esophagogastric cancer patients treated with DKN-01 and pembrolizumab. This radiomic signature, derived from quantitative texture analysis (QTATM), may provide a useful biomarker to non-invasively evaluate DKK1 expression in future studies – perhaps eventually eliminating the need for tissue biopsy.
"The use of texture analysis to identify relevant imaging biomarkers from standard of care images such as CT, MRI and PET scans may provide an important avenue for advancing drug development by helping to better identify patients who may benefit from novel therapies such as DKN-01," said Ron Korn MD, PhD, founder and CMO of Imaging Endpoints.
About Imaging Endpoints
