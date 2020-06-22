HENDERSON, Nev., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NUTRISHOP®, a national nutrition, wellness and supplement retail franchise, today announced the launch of IMMŪN™ by Elemental Health Sciences® at NUTRISHOP stores nationwide and online at www.NutrishopUSA.com.
Immune-support products are exploding onto the marketplace due to the current state of the nation and an extreme emphasis being placed on general health and a strong immune system. However, according to Bryon McLendon, NUTRISHOP® founder and CEO, some of these "rush-to-market" immune products may fall short.
"Some of these immune products appear to have been designed more for profit than efficacy," McLendon said. "Elemental Health Sciences has developed what appear to be one of the most comprehensive products designed specifically to support and boost your immune system. One look at this transparent formula and you'll see why IMMŪN is disrupting the 'immune-support' category. We're thrilled to be able to offer it exclusively at NUTRISHOP®."
IMMŪN's innovative formula includes vital vitamins, potent botanicals and other key ingredients that were hand-picked specifically for their immune-support properties. To get the same amount of vitamins A, C, D3, and E respectively found in one serving of IMMŪN™, people would have to consume approximately 2 cups of spinach, 10 oranges, 1 gallon of milk and 2 cups of almonds. These specific vitamins are not only beneficial for immune support but they also help individuals meet their daily requirements for overall health.
Zinc and Echinacea are two well-recognized immune-support ingredients included in IMMŪN™'s all-in-one formula. Other ingredients include Elderberry, Olive Extract, Oregano Oil Powder, and Garlic as well as a propriety ingredient called ResistAid®, which is a soluble pre-biotic fiber derived from larch trees.
NUTRISHOP® franchisees have been very excited to get this product in their hands. Kyle Spicer, who owns a NUTRISHOP® store in Franklin and The Gulch, Tenn. said, "This is the most complete formula for an immune-boosting product I've ever seen. Stress wrecks my immune system. This will be in my daily stack."
Toby Schindelbeck, franchisee of the NUTRISHOP® store in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, said, "This will be a game changer, especially at a time like this where our immune systems are our first line of defense."
While many consider NUTRISHOP® the place to go to lose body fat, increase lean muscle and achieve their nutrition and fitness goals, it has also become a place for those seeking to better their overall health and wellness. Superfoods™, Nature's Fuel™, Nature's Supergreens™ and Nature's Superfruits™ are some of the most sought-after wellness products at NUTRISHOP®. With the addition of IMMŪN™, NUTRISHOP® is further advancing its mission to help people live their best lives.
"Most people are reactionary rather than proactive when it comes to their general health and wellness. They wait until they start to feel run down before addressing their immune system," McLendon said. "At NUTRISHOP®, we've always understood the importance of maintaining a strong immune system, but today, the rest of the world is catching up!"
IMMŪN is available exclusively at NUTRISHOP® stores nationwide and online at www.NutrishopUSA.com.
About NUTRISHOP®
Since 2003, NUTRISHOP® has helped countless individuals live a fit, healthy, happy lifestyle. NUTRISHOP® stores offer customers a low-price guarantee on a wide array of cutting-edge dietary supplements along with exceptional, individualized customer service; easy-to-follow meal plans; body composition assessment tools; and sound nutritional guidance. The NUTRISHOP® business model focuses primarily on franchisee-owned and operated stores that provide consumers with the tools required to achieve their health and fitness goals. For more information, visit www.NutrishopUSA.com and follow on Instagram @NutrishopUSA.
For Media Inquiries:
LaRue Gillespie
NUTRISHOP®
PR@NutrishopUSA.com
Related Images
introducing-imm-n-by-elemental.jpg
Introducing IMMŪN™ by Elemental Health Sciences®, available at NUTRISHOP®
IMMŪN™'s fully transparent, comprehensive formula was created with potent botanicals, vital vitamins, and other key ingredients to support and boost your immune system.
introducing-imm-n-by-elemental.jpeg
Introducing IMMŪN™ by Elemental Health Sciences®, available at NUTRISHOP®
IMMŪN™'s fully transparent, comprehensive formula was created with potent botanicals, vital vitamins, and other key ingredients to support and boost your immune system.