CARLSBAD, Calif., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Argonaut Manufacturing Services announced today it has immediate availability for aseptic drug product manufacturing fill/finish service. Argonaut will provide services for Pre-clinical to Phase III drug product manufacturing of vaccines and therapeutics, including those for sponsors working toward a COVID-19 vaccine or therapeutic under accelerated timelines. Argonaut will expand to commercial clients in 2021.
"Our capacity is ready in April 2020. This capacity is ideally suited for vaccines and other therapeutics in the fight against COVID-19," stated Chris Duffy, COO of Argonaut.
"Argonaut's drug product manufacturing service relies on two key tenants to serve its clients – highly qualified professionals from the industry and state of the art automation to meet global requirements in aseptic fill," commented Eric Blair, CCO of Argonaut.
Wayne Woodard, CEO of Argonaut continued: "At this moment we are clearly in a crisis and Argonaut is taking action to help however we can. Our experienced staff of industry veterans and the agility of our equipment will dramatically reduce time to approval. Argonaut is fortunate to have immediate capacity coming on-line and are here to help clients to get their vaccines and therapeutics through clinical trials in record time."
Argonaut is located in Carlsbad, CA USA
About Argonaut Manufacturing Services
Argonaut Manufacturing Services is an FDA-registered cGMP contract manufacturing organization dedicated to providing custom manufacturing and supply chain solutions for biopharmaceutical companies worldwide. Argonaut features state-of-the-art automated equipment for high-yield filling of sterile injectable drugs. Projects are supported by a full analytical quality control service offering, warehousing, and global shipping logistics. Serving innovators in the life science, molecular diagnostics, and biopharma industries, Argonaut provides a wide range of flexible solutions for diverse outsourcing needs. Argonaut focuses on biologics manufacturing and does not currently manufacture vaccines with live or attenuated virus, antibody drug conjugates, or potent drugs.
