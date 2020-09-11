- Unblinded Subgroup Analyses Show Consistent Effect for MRI Lesion Suppression Across Different Populations - - Time Course of MRI Lesion Suppression Shows Reduction of Lesions Already Present at First Post-Baseline Scan at Week 6, Validating Rapid Attainment of Stable Therapeutic Drug Levels of IMU-838 - - A Robust Decrease in Serum Neurofilament Light Chain, A Biomarker for Axonal Damage, Was Observed in Both Treatment Arms of IMU-838 But Not in the Placebo Arm - - Poster, Including Audio Track, With Summary of Full Data Set, to be Presented Online at the MSVirtual2020 / 8th Joint ACTRIMS-ECTRIMS Meeting by Robert J. Fox, M.D. - - Conference Call and Webcast to Review the Full Unblinded EMPhASIS Data to be Held September 14, 2020 at 8:00 am ET -