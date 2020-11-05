- Released Very Positive Phase 2 Data for IMU-838 in Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis; Company to Submit End-of-Phase 2 Meeting Requests to Regulatory Authorities at the End of Q1 2021 - - 200 Patients Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of IMU-838 for the Treatment of Moderate COVID-19; Top-Line Data From Main Phase 2 Efficacy Analysis Expected in Q1 2021 - - Readout of 18 Patients From Phase 2, Investigator-Sponsored Proof-of-Concept Clinical Trial of IMU-838 in Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis, Being Conducted at the Mayo Clinic, Expected During Q4 2020 - - With Approximately $133 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents, Immunic is Funded Through Key Value Inflection Points into the Second Half of 2022 -