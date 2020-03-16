NEW YORK, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing best-in-class, oral therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, today announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019 and highlighted recent achievements.
"In addition to the closing of our stock-for-stock exchange transaction with Vital Therapies, Inc., which provided our Nasdaq listing and a significant capital infusion, 2019 was punctuated by the attainment of other important milestones," stated Daniel Vitt, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Immunic. "Most notably, we completed enrollment for our phase 2 EMPhASIS trial of our lead compound, IMU-838, for patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS), roughly nine months ahead of our initial plan. With preclinical data showing a solidly superior profile compared to DHODH inhibitor, teriflunomide, IMU-838 holds promise as an important new, best-in-class oral therapy for RRMS and other underserved immunologic diseases. We anticipate reporting top-line results in the third quarter of this year and believe that positive data could allow us to move quickly into a pivotal phase 3 trial.
"We also reported progress for IMU-838 in moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis (UC) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), with a positive phase 2 interim dosing analysis in UC and the initiation of our investigator-sponsored, phase 2 trial in PSC, led by the Mayo Clinic. Given that the interim dosing analysis from the CALDOSE-1 study in patients with UC showed that it was likely not ineffective at the lowest 10 mg dose and that none of the three dose levels revealed unacceptable intolerance, the trial was expanded to 240 patients and top-line data is expected in the fourth quarter of 2021."
Dr. Vitt continued, "Our earlier stage programs have also advanced, with the dosing of healthy volunteers in several dose cohorts in our phase 1 trial of IMU-935, a potentially best-in-class inverse agonist of RORγt. Additionally, we plan to complete the preclinical and manufacturing activities required in order to initiate phase 1 clinical studies of IMU-856, during the first half of this year, having just announced in January 2020 the exercise of our option for the exclusive worldwide license to IMU-856 from Daiichi Sankyo, Co., Ltd. We are highly encouraged by the data we have generated thus far for our programs, most especially for IMU-838, and look forward to additional success in 2020."
Recent Highlights
- January 2020: Exercised option from Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. for the exclusive worldwide license to a group of compounds, designated by Immunic as IMU-856, aimed at restoring intestinal barrier function.
- December 2019: Presented data, for the first time, on IMU-856, at the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation IBD Innovate Conference. The presentation highlighted preclinical data indicating that the compound potentially restores intestinal barrier function without impairing the immune system. This represents a new and possibly disruptive approach for the treatment of intestinal diseases.
- November 2019: Expanded the Board of Directors to seven members with the appointment of biotechnology executive Barclay "Buck" A. Phillips.
- October 2019: Expanded the Board of Directors to six members with the appointment of industry veteran Tamar Howson.
- October 2019: Announced early completion of patient enrollment (nine months ahead of initial schedule) for the phase 2 EMPhASIS trial of IMU-838, for the treatment of RRMS.
Upcoming Anticipated Clinical Milestones
- Top-line data from the phase 2 EMPhASIS trial in RRMS is expected to be available in the third quarter of 2020.
- Completion of the preclinical and manufacturing activities that are necessary for the initiation of phase 1 clinical studies of IMU-856 is expected during the first half of 2020.
- The current, single ascending dose trial of IMU-935 is planned to be followed by a phase 1 multiple ascending dose trial in healthy volunteers and a phase 1 trial in patients with mild-to-moderate psoriasis; both are expected to start during the first half of this year.
- Top-line data from the phase 2 CALDOSE-1 trial in UC is expected to be available during the fourth quarter of 2021.
Financial and Operating Results
- Research and Development (R&D) Expenses were $22.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $9.6 million for the same period during 2018, an increase of $12.9 million. The increase is primarily due to (i) higher external development costs for the company's IMU-838 program for the phase 2 clinical trial in patients with RRMS and UC and preparation costs related to the phase 2 clinical trial for patients with Crohn's disease totaling $8.3 million, (ii) an increase of drug supply costs to support clinical trials of IMU-838 totaling $1.5 million, (iii) a contingent payment under the asset purchase agreement with 4SC AG settled in stock valued at $1.5 million, (iv) external R&D costs related to the company's IMU-856 program of $1.1 million and (v) $0.5 million related to increases across numerous categories.
- General and Administrative (G&A) Expenses were $14.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $2.4 million for the same period during 2018, an increase of $12.1 million. The increase is primarily due to (i) one-time costs related to the stock-for-stock exchange transaction completed on April 12, 2019 with Vital Therapies, including $6.4 million of stock-based compensation for executives, key employees and members of the board and $1.7 million of investment banking and legal fees, (ii) $2.6 million related to becoming a public company, including directors and officers liability insurance, audit and legal fees and personnel costs for executives and staff in the U.S. corporate headquarters, (iii) $0.5 million related to travel and (iv) $0.9 million related to increases across numerous categories.
- Other Income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $2.1 million compared to $450,000 for the same period of 2018, an increase of $1.6 million. The increase is primarily attributable to a $0.9 million year-over-year increase in reimbursement of research and development expenses in connection with the option and license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd., the $0.3 million as a result of the sale of certain of Vital Therapies' clinical development-related assets and related intellectual property, $0.3 million related to research and development tax incentives for clinical trials in Australia and $0.1 million related to interest income.
- Net Loss for year ended December 31, 2019 was approximately $34.9 million, or $4.52 per basic and diluted share, based on 7,722,269 weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to a net loss of approximately $11.5 million, or $13.63 per basic and diluted share, based on 846,953 weighted average common shares outstanding for the year ended December 31, 2018. Substantially all of the company's operating losses resulted from expenses incurred in connection with its R&D programs and from G&A costs associated with operations.
- Cash and Cash Equivalents, as of December 31, 2019, of $29.4 million, is expected to fund the company's operations into the first quarter of 2021.
Financials
Immunic, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Years Ended December 31,
2019
2018
Operating expenses:
Research and development
$
22,512
$
9,595
General and administrative
14,520
2,402
Total operating expenses
37,032
11,997
Loss from operations
(37,032)
(11,997)
Other income (expense):
Interest income (expense)
107
(1)
Other income, net
1,992
456
Total other income
2,099
455
Net loss
$
(34,933)
$
(11,542)
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(4.52)
$
(13.63)
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
7,722,269
846,953
Immunic, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
December 31,
2019
2018
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
29,369
$
13,072
Other current assets and prepaid expenses
2,861
259
Total current assets
32,230
13,331
Property and equipment, net
80
40
Goodwill
32,970
—
Right of use asset, net
633
—
Other long-term assets
42
—
Total assets
$
65,955
$
13,371
Liabilities, Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
2,423
$
1,400
Accrued expenses
3,298
416
Other current liabilities
1,351
104
Total current liabilities
7,072
1,920
Long-term liabilities:
Operating lease liabilities
520
—
Total long-term liabilities
520
—
Total liabilities
7,592
1,920
Commitments and contingencies (note 6)
Series A-2 Convertible preferred stock, €1.00 par value, 299,456 shares
—
34,313
Series A-1 Convertible preferred stock, €1.00 par value, 13,541 shares
—
2,879
Stockholders' equity (deficit):
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 20,000,000 authorized and no
—
—
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 130,000,000 and 846,953
1
—
Additional paid-in capital
119,646
56
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,373)
(819)
Accumulated deficit
(59,911)
(24,978)
Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
58,363
(25,741)
Total liabilities, preferred stock and stockholders' equity (deficit)
$
65,955
$
13,371