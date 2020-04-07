TAMPA, Fla., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunologix Laboratories announces the appointment of Lauren Stevenson, Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Officer and further expands the Translational Sciences team, as Christopher Stebbins, Ph.D. joins the drug development experts as Scientific Director. Ensuring strong leadership and continuous scientific growth is a key objective for the organization.
"With Dr. Stevenson as Chief Scientific Officer, we are excited about the enhanced scientific and strength-focused team leadership she is bringing to our organization, as well as accelerating our industry-impacting initiatives," notes Immunologix Laboratories President and CEO, Dr. Michael Anderson. "We are already seeing immediate and demonstrated benefits for both our clients and internal scientists as she builds upon her deep strategic, scientific and results-oriented experience. Dr. Stevenson's appointment further strengthens our industry leading scientific leadership team."
A globally recognized thought leader, Dr. Stevenson is leveraging her 25+ years of drug development experience, which spans numerous disease indications and drug modalities. In this role, she will ensure science-first collaborations with clients to deliver proven strategy and results, while also maximizing synergies between Immunologix's assay experts and the Translational Sciences Directors. Dr. Stevenson joined Immunologix Laboratories in April 2019, following her post as Senior Director & Head, Development Biomarkers & Bioanalytical Sciences at Biogen (Cambridge, MA). Together, with Dr. Devangi Mehta, she co-founded Translational Sciences in May 2019 and will continue to lead that function as part of her new role.
Dr. Stevenson commented, "I'm truly honored and humbled to take on this expanded role for Immunologix Laboratories and am fully committed to building a partnership model for our clients that is unique in the industry. In parallel, I'm equally excited and enthusiastic about growing our internal scientific community and building upon our culture of high science, collaboration and interdependence that maximizes opportunities to continuously learn from one another."
Concurrently, Immunologix Laboratories welcomes Dr. Christopher Stebbins to the Translational Sciences team. Bringing two decades of drug development experience in large pharma/biotech, with expertise in building and executing on strategies for both biomarker and bioanalytical development, Dr. Stebbins joins from his previous post as Director, Development Biomarkers & Bioanalytical Sciences at Biogen (Cambridge, MA).
The Translational Sciences team of Immunologix Laboratories provides a dedicated partner and resource to advise, develop, and implement integrated strategies and solutions for innovator development programs from discovery to post-market. The expert team delivers stage appropriate biomarker, bioanalytical and clinical research strategies, scientific oversight of assay lifecycle management, study data analysis and interpretation, as well as support for regulatory interactions and document writing.
"The pace of growth across Translational Sciences has exceeded our expectations," Dr. Stevenson comments. "This speaks to the demand for experts who can deliver across all stages of drug development and traverse the bioanalytical, biomarker and regulatory arenas with equal facility. With the addition of Dr. Stebbins, our Translational Sciences team, which also includes VP of Biomarker Sciences, John Allinson, now brings more than 100 years of collective experience to bear on our clients' projects. Combined with our exceptional technical and laboratory expertise, we are redefining the CRO partnership landscape for our clients around the world."
Dr. Stevenson will be presenting on "Preventing Misguided Guidance – Putting Biomarker Assay Validation in Context" on April 23, 2020 as part of Immunologix Laboratories' webinar series. Registration for the event can be found here. To learn more about Immunologix Laboratories full capabilities and explore learning opportunities offered by the expert scientific team, visit www.immunologixlabs.com
About Immunologix Laboratories
Immunologix Laboratories is a unique scientific partner, offering GLP and GCP compliant laboratory capabilities focused on ligand binding based bioanalysis coupled with expert scientific consultation from our Translational Sciences team. Our laboratory specializes in Immunogenicity, Neutralizing Antibody (cell-based and ligand binding based), PK, and Biomarker assays in support of preclinical and clinical studies. Translational Sciences provides dedicated scientific resources to advise, develop and implement scientific strategies and practical solutions for innovator development programs. Our fully customizable approach includes delivering stage appropriate biomarker & bioanalytical strategies, assay development and validation, study data interpretation and support for regulatory interactions and filings. Our exceptional scientific experts work together as an integrated team ensuring that our client's projects receive full benefit of the breadth and depth of experience gained over many decades within both contract laboratory and drug development organizations. The integration of Translational Sciences with the laboratory is unique within our industry and this confluence of expertise enables our team to deliver valuable scientific insights that can accelerate decision making and the course of drug development.
PRESS CONTACT INFORMATION
Michael J. Anderson
President and CEO, Immunologix Laboratories
1.813.324.1483
manderson@immunologixlabs.com