CHICAGO, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Impact Advisors, a leading healthcare consultancy providing strategy, operations, revenue cycle management, and technology services, has been recognized as one of Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare for the 12th consecutive year.
"We are so proud to make this list – it's a wonderful recognition for the amazing work we do for our clients and the dedicated team of employees who make that work happen," said Andy Smith, president and co-founder of Impact Advisors. "Our company is experiencing tremendous growth, we're doing important work, and we prioritize our team and their wellbeing. We are grateful for the opportunity to do all of that and to deliver meaningful impact for those we serve."
This award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.
"We are excited to celebrate this tremendous achievement with our associates," said Michael Nutter, vice president and Happyologist. "Our people are our most important asset and culture is our top priority. We are honored to once again be recognized on this list which is based on direct employee feedback. This prestigious recognition serves as validation that our culture is exceptional, and our people are happy."
Official rankings will be announced at the Best Places to Work Gala on Sept. 16 in Chicago. The complete list of this year's winners is available at ModernHealthcare.com/bestplaceslist.
"One year into the pandemic, we've seen the industry transform to meet the needs of its patients and employees," said Aurora Aguilar, Modern Healthcare's editor. "Time and time again, the most resilient and successful organizations show that empathy towards their staff, clear vision and compassion towards the patient buoys teams and sets them up for success. We congratulate the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for eliciting loyalty from their workforce and communities during harrowing times."
In addition to Modern Healthcare's recognition, Impact Advisors has earned several other workplace awards, including Consulting magazine's Best Small Firms to Work For, Becker's Healthcare's 150 Great Places to Work in Healthcare, Achievers' 50 Most Engaged Workplaces, and Inc. magazine's Best Workplaces for 2021.
About Impact Advisors
Impact Advisors is a nationally recognized healthcare management consulting and technology services firm that is solving some of the toughest challenges in the industry by delivering strategic advisory, technology implementation and operational improvement services. Our comprehensive suite of strategic planning, digital health, clinical optimization and revenue cycle services spans the lifecycle of our clients' needs. Our experienced team has a powerful combination of clinical, revenue, operations, consulting and information technology experience. The firm has earned several prestigious industry and workplace awards including Best in KLAS® for 14 consecutive years, Healthcare Informatics HCI 100, Crain's Chicago Business Fast Fifty, as well as "best place to work" awards from: Modern Healthcare, Consulting Magazine, Becker's Hospital Review and Achievers. For more information about Impact Advisors, visit http://www.impact-advisors.com.
