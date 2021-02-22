CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Impact Advisors, a leading healthcare consultancy providing strategy, operations, revenue cycle, and technology services, has been listed among the top Revenue Cycle Management Services and Optimization Consultants by Black Book Market Research.
Black Book Market Research LLC measures client satisfaction across 20 consultant-centric, copyrighted key performance indicators: level of advisory expertise on subject matter, innovation, training, engagement successes, expertise with governance and organizational structure, strategic engagement customizations, vendor agnostic identification and selection processes, values and integrity, objectivity in advisement, scalability, marginal value adds, client care, accountability and trust, reliability, consultant firm viability and management stability, return on investment, quality of recommendations, process improvement tools, and marketing brand image.
"This recognition validates our major investment in and ongoing commitment to providing the highest-valued services to healthcare providers," said Andy Smith, president of Impact Advisors. "The areas that we have been recognized for by Black Book continue to be top priorities for healthcare leaders and we are happy to be able to support our clients through tech-enabled solutions and solve some of the toughest challenges in the industry."
Impact Advisors was also recognized recently as the top-rated ERP Firm and among the Top Cybersecurity Consultants by Black Book.
In 2009, Black Book began surveying the client experience of healthcare software and managed services users, as well as polling for trend identification, industry insights, and outcomes. Black Book expanded its survey prowess and reputation of independent, unbiased crowd-sourced surveying to technology professionals, physician practice administrators, clinicians, user-level staff, financial leaders, executives, and board members. Consultants and advisor satisfaction polls were first issued in 2011.
Impact Advisors combines technical and operational expertise to help clients to improve the value and effectiveness of their revenue services, including operational workflow and system enhancement.
By providing a unique and tailored client-specific approach to revenue cycle management services, the firm has helped clients successfully identify and deliver the best, next-generation solutions. As a result, better outcomes are delivered for their own organizations and the patients they serve.
About Impact Advisors
Impact Advisors is a nationally recognized healthcare management consulting and technology services firm that is solving some of the toughest challenges in the industry by delivering strategic advisory, technology implementation and operational improvement services. Our comprehensive suite of strategic planning, digital health, clinical optimization and revenue cycle services spans the lifecycle of our clients' needs. Our experienced team has a powerful combination of clinical, revenue, operations, consulting and information technology experience. The firm has earned several prestigious industry and workplace awards including Best in KLAS® for 14 consecutive years, Healthcare Informatics HCI 100, Crain's Chicago Business Fast Fifty, as well as "best place to work" awards from: Modern Healthcare, Consulting Magazine, Becker's Hospital Review and Achievers. For more information about Impact Advisors, visit http://www.impact-advisors.com.
