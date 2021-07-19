CHICAGO, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Impact Advisors, a leading healthcare consultancy providing strategy, operations, revenue cycle management, and technology services, was named to Consulting magazine's Best Large Firms to Work For List, receiving the honor in the Large Firms category for the first year. The firm has previously appeared on the magazine's Best Small Firms to Work For list 11 times since 2009.
"We are excited to be recognized for our exceptional culture from Consulting magazine for a 12th year, and, particularly, this year's advancement to the Large Firms category," said Andy Smith, Co-CEO of Impact Advisors. "Our firm is growing, and we were founded on the idea that if you provide a culture of caring for your team, the high-quality results and passion for the work will follow. Culture will always be a top priority."
The Best Firms to Work For survey is widely considered to be the most comprehensive, independent source of opinion about the quality of life within the consulting professions' top firms. Results are based on an online survey, ranking firms in five categories: client engagement, firm culture, firm leadership, career development, and compensation and benefits. This is the 22nd year the publication has ranked the Best Large Firms.
"We are thrilled that our firm has graduated to the Large Firms category, and we are looking forward to celebrating this recognition with our Impact family," said Michael Nutter, Vice President and Happyologist at Impact Advisors. "We are dedicated to the growth and happiness of our associates, and being named to this prestigious list is a testament to our Impact family's commitment to the healthcare industry and their important work for our clients in the communities they serve."
Impact Advisors is committed to its associates' well-being, professional development and happiness. The firm continuously invests in opportunities for team members to enhance their capabilities and provides year-round employee engagement events and activities, including an annual associate retreat, VIP Calls and Happy Checks.
Associates are encouraged to participate in the firm's team-focused health and wellness program, Health Waves, and its virtual "fun" program, Culture Waves, featuring themed activities related to events like the Oscars, March Madness, and the Kentucky Derby. Additionally, Impact Advisors celebrates each associate through promoting professional development as a priority, as well as a formal coaching program.
The organization also prioritizes diversity and inclusion programming and outreach, with a working committee that provides education on a variety of topics as well as interactive and social activities.
The firm will be honored during the Best Firms to Work For awards ceremony Sept. 9 in Chicago.
About Impact Advisors
Impact Advisors is a nationally recognized healthcare management consulting and technology services firm that is solving some of the toughest challenges in the industry by delivering strategic advisory, technology implementation and operational improvement services. Our comprehensive suite of strategic planning, digital health, clinical optimization and revenue cycle services spans the lifecycle of our clients' needs. Our experienced team has a powerful combination of clinical, revenue, operations, consulting and information technology experience. The firm has earned several prestigious industry and workplace awards including Best in KLAS® for 14 consecutive years, Healthcare Informatics HCI 100, Crain's Chicago Business Fast Fifty, as well as "best place to work" awards from: Modern Healthcare, Consulting Magazine, Becker's Hospital Review and Achievers. For more information about Impact Advisors, visit http://www.impact-advisors.com.
Media Contact
Karli Smith, Chartwell Agency, +1 8159775343, ksmith@chartwell-agency.com
SOURCE Impact Advisors