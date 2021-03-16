CHICAGO, Mar. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Impact Advisors, a leading healthcare consultancy providing strategy, operations, revenue cycle and technology services, announced that Forbes has named the organization to its list of America's Best Management Consulting Firms for 2021. This is the fifth consecutive year the firm has received this distinction.
This list is Forbes' annual ranking of the highest-rated consultancies across all sectors, including IT and healthcare, in North America. To develop the list, Forbes partners with the market research firm, Statista.
The list was compiled by surveying 7,500 partners and executives of management consulting firms, as well as 1,000 senior executives who worked with such firms over the last four years. Data was then divided into 16 sectors, including technology and healthcare, and 16 functional areas, including strategy, sustainability, and digital transformation. Impact Advisors is one 231 firms recognized on this year's list. The complete Forbes list of America's Best Management Consulting Firms for 2021 is available online.
"Our team is extremely appreciative and honored to be recognized on the Forbes' list of America's Best Management Consulting Firms again," said Andy Smith, president of Impact Advisors. "Acknowledgements like this are a result of our commitment and responsibility to best serve our clients by providing high-quality outcomes – even during one of the most challenging and turbulent times."
Impact Advisors adds this honor to a growing list of industry and workplace awards that include being named Best in KLAS for 14 consecutive years, Modern Healthcare's Largest Healthcare IT Consulting Firms, Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare and Becker's Hospital Review's 150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare.
About Impact Advisors
Impact Advisors is a nationally recognized healthcare management consulting and technology services firm that is solving some of the toughest challenges in the industry by delivering strategic advisory, technology implementation and operational improvement services. Our comprehensive suite of strategic planning, digital health, clinical optimization and revenue cycle services spans the lifecycle of our clients' needs. Our experienced team has a powerful combination of clinical, revenue, operations, consulting and information technology experience. The firm has earned several prestigious industry and workplace awards including Best in KLAS® for 14 consecutive years, Healthcare Informatics HCI 100, Crain's Chicago Business Fast Fifty, as well as "best place to work" awards from: Modern Healthcare, Consulting Magazine, Becker's Hospital Review and Achievers. For more information about Impact Advisors, visit http://www.impact-advisors.com.
