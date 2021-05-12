CHICAGO, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Impact Advisors, a leading healthcare consultancy providing strategy, operations, revenue cycle, and technology services, has been named one of Inc. magazine's Best Workplaces for 2021. This is the firm's first time being recognized on this prestigious list.
"Our Impact family is absolutely thrilled to receive this workplace award from Inc. magazine as a result of our very first year of participating in this particular survey," said Michael Nutter, vice president and Happyologist at Impact Advisors. "Our associates live and breathe our Impact mission each and every day and this award is a testament to our team's commitment to truly creating a positive Impact in the healthcare industry."
As part of a prominent Inc.com feature, the list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether teams are operating in person or remotely. Collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. singled out 429 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including management effectiveness, perks and fostering employee growth. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the company's overall score and ranking.
"The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year," says Inc. Editor-in-Chief Scott Omelianuk. "Stocked fridges and nap pods were no longer perks many companies could rely on once work went remote. So, this year's list is even more important as it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic."
Impact Advisors adds this honor to a growing list of industry and workplace awards that include Best in KLAS for 14 consecutive years, Forbes' Best Management Consulting Firms and Becker's Hospital Review's 150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare.
"We value this recognition as our people are our most important asset," said Andy Smith, president at Impact Advisors. "We are proud of our team and how we have collectively responded during these tumultuous and trying times and we look forward to celebrating with them."
The firm will be featured in the May/June 2021 issue of Inc. magazine.
