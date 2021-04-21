CHICAGO, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Impact Advisors, a leading healthcare consultancy providing strategy, operations, revenue cycle, and technology services, has been named one of Modern Healthcare's Largest IT Consulting Firms for 2021. This is the third consecutive year the firm has been included on the list.
Modern Healthcare chose 10 IT companies from across the country based on 2020 revenue, health IT contracts and number of employed healthcare consultants.
"Impact Advisors is proud to be included on Modern Healthcare's list and among some of the top healthcare consulting firms in the country," said Pete Smith, CEO of Impact Advisors. "We attribute our growth to the flexibility and agility of our associates. With that, we continue to pivot to meet the needs of our clients and are dedicated to providing a broad set of services to meet the demands of the industry."
Impact Advisors has also been featured on Modern Healthcare's lists for Largest Revenue Cycle Management Firms, Largest Healthcare Management Consulting Firms and Best Places to Work in Healthcare.
The company adds this honor to a growing list of industry and workplace awards that include Best in KLAS for 14 consecutive years, Forbes' Best Management Consulting Firms and Becker's Hospital Review's 150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare.
About Impact Advisors
Impact Advisors is a nationally recognized healthcare management consulting and technology services firm that is solving some of the toughest challenges in the industry by delivering strategic advisory, technology implementation and operational improvement services. Our comprehensive suite of strategic planning, digital health, clinical optimization and revenue cycle services spans the lifecycle of our clients' needs. Our experienced team has a powerful combination of clinical, revenue, operations, consulting and information technology experience. The firm has earned several prestigious industry and workplace awards including Best in KLAS® for 14 consecutive years, Healthcare Informatics HCI 100, Crain's Chicago Business Fast Fifty, as well as "best place to work" awards from: Modern Healthcare, Consulting Magazine, Becker's Hospital Review and Achievers. For more information about Impact Advisors, visit http://www.impact-advisors.com.
