SAN DIEGO, Mar. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After years of data collection, clinical studies, and research, ImPACT Applications announced today the release of ImPACT Version 4. Since 2002, ImPACT has provided clinicians around the world with objective data to help them in the identification and treatment of concussion. ImPACT Version 4 will continue to use the same clinically proven ImPACT tests as in the previous version. New developments in normative data, clinical report output, and applicable use cases make ImPACT Version 4 the most well researched computerized neurocognitive tool available.
ImPACT Version 4 Details:
- Applicable age range extended to 80 (the new age range is 12-80)
- Updated normative values provided in the ImPACT clinical report
- Separate normative values available for tests taken on a trackpad or a mouse
- Addition of the Two-Factor score on the ImPACT clinical report
- Enhanced cybersecurity and improved user experience
"We are pleased to introduce the newest member to the ImPACT family of products," says Chief Executive Officer James Gyurke. "With all of the advancements available in ImPACT Version 4, clinicians are now able to better serve a wider range of patients in a highly secure environment. The completely updated normative data and the added flexibility of administering the test using a computer mouse or trackpad makes ImPACT Version 4 a welcome addition to the arsenal of clinicians who provide high quality care to their patients."
New features in ImPACT Version 4 will allow clinicians to make more informed and objective decisions when treating concussions as well as help increase access to concussion care for patients across different demographics.
About ImPACT Applications:
ImPACT Applications Inc., a Riverside Insights® Company, is the maker of ImPACT®, ImPACT Pediatric®, and ImPACT Quick Test®, all FDA cleared, Class II medical devices that assist in the screening, assessment, and management of concussion as well as Cognitive Impairment Screener™ (CIS) that helps identify individuals who need further assessment for neurocognitive deficits and mental illnesses. ImPACT Applications also offers FDA cleared ImPACT Baseline Test to home-based users. ImPACT Applications products are used by most major medical centers, professional sports leagues and teams, colleges, high schools, and select military units. Since 2002, ImPACT Applications has administered more than 20 million tests to over 13 million test takers. Learn more at https://impacttest.com/.
