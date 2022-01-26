LAWRENCE, Kan., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Journal of Oral Implantology – The correlation between chronic smoking and lung cancer, heart disease, and other health-related illness has been well-documented; however, what impact does habitual smoking have on oral health, specifically the longevity of dental implants?
"[C]hronic smoking jeopardize[s] oral soft tissues and expose[s] vulnerable patients to oral diseases including oral cancer and chronic periodontitis," states Mana Alqahtani, BDS, MDS, University of Tabuk, Tabouk, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. In the recently published retrospective cohort study in the Journal of Oral Implantology, Alqahtani evaluates the "clinical (bleeding on probing [BoP] and probing depth [PD]) and radiographic (crestal bone resorption [CBR]) parameters around cement- and screw-retained dental implants at 5-year follow-up."
In this analysis, 96 male patients were evaluated. Of these patients, 48 had cement-retained implants with 25 being smokers and 23 nonsmokers. The other 48 patients, 24 smokers and 24 nonsmokers, had screw-retained implants. Under local anesthesia, the implants were examined, and BoP, PD, and CBR measurements were taken. The patients were also given a self-report questionnaire that assessed characteristics, demographics, smoking history, implant information, and overall oral hygiene habits.
The results of this study suggest that PD and CBR were significantly higher among smokers compared with nonsmokers, and BoP was significantly higher in nonsmokers. There was no difference in the impact of smoking on the type of implant used, cement- vs screw-retained. These findings are in line with the hypothesis presented by Alqahtani in which smoking "enhances peri-implant clinical and radiographic inflammatory perimeters."
Alqahtani concludes, "[c]igarette smoking increases peri-implant soft-tissue inflammation as well as loss of crestal bone, and this relationship is independent of the type of implant retention protocol used." Further studies are recommended to assess the impact of smoking on the overall health of immunocompromised patients as well as effectiveness of stronger oral hygiene education for patients.
Full text of the article, "Influence of Moderate Cigarette Smoking on the Peri-
Implant Clinicoradiographic Inflammatory Parameters Around Cement- and Screw-Retained Dental Implants" Journal of Oral Implantology, Vol. 47, No. 6, 2022, is available at: https://doi.org/10.1563/aaid-joi-D-19-00352
About the Journal of Oral Implantology
The Journal of Oral Implantology (JOI) is the official publication of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry and provides valuable information to general dentists, oral surgeons, prosthodontists, periodontists, scientists, clinicians, laboratory owners and technicians, manufacturers, and educators. The JOI distinguishes itself as the first and oldest journal in the world devoted exclusively to implant dentistry. For more information about the journal or society, please visit http://www.joionline.org.
