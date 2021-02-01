WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Impact Parents announced today that it has entered into a Marketing Services Agreement with Market Domination LLC to comprehensively enhance its marketing platform for the company's growth strategy of its virtual coaching and training resources.
Elaine Taylor-Klaus and Diane Dempster are certified by the International Coach Federation, with extensive training and personal experience in managing children and teens with challenges such as ADHD, anxiety, learning disabilities and more. Together they founded and developed the first virtual coaching and training resource designed specifically for parents raising complex kids.
Market Domination LLC was founded by Seth Greene, eight-time best-selling author and the only three-time nominee for Marketer of the Year by the prestigious NO BS Insiders Circle, the largest marketing group of its kind in the world. Greene co-hosts the Sharkpreneur Podcast with Kevin Harrington, one of the original Sharks on Shark Tank. He has shared the stage at marketing conferences with Steve Forbes, John Mackey of Whole Foods, Dan Kennedy, Dave Dee, and many other visionaries.
"This agreement with Market Domination LLC dramatically broadens our opportunity to reach parents worldwide who need our services and support," said Elaine and Diane. "Market Domination LLC will drastically increase our visibility and help us expand customer loyalty and retention."
"I couldn't be more excited to work with Impact Parents," said Seth Greene. "They provide knowledge and perspectives that can help parents better understand and address their children's behavior."
Market Domination LLC, located in Williamsville, NY, has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing direct response market firms in the U.S.
For more information, please visit marketdominationllc.com
Impact Parents, located in Atlanta, GA, is known as a global leader in the mental health and behavior field for parenting complex children. Authors of Parenting ADHD Now! and The Essential Guide to Raising Complex Kids with ADHD, Anxiety, and More, they guide parents to manage and empower children with challenging issues.
For more information, please visit impactparents.com
