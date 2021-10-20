NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A September 23 article on The Star reports on Chinese actress Gao Liu's recent interview in which she revealed she was hospitalized for over two months after a botched rhinoplasty performed at a questionable clinic she had been referred to. The young actress was initially told that she would be permanently disfigured. She was later told, however, that she may be able to reverse most of the damage after one to two years after her nose had enough time to heal from the damage. In the article, Liu says she only accepted the interview to warn others about the risks of visiting unlicensed clinics. Orange County-based and board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Michael A. Jazayeri echoes Liu's remarks, noting that one of the most important things someone can do before undergoing plastic surgery is to thoroughly research their provider.
Dr. Jazayeri says that it's absolutely essential patients stay far away from sketchy clinics staffed by unqualified personnel who may not be medical doctors. These clinics typically produce substandard results, says the doctor, even when patients are lucky and procedures go relatively smoothly. He adds, however, that not all legitimate providers of procedures are equally good bets.
Many patients don't realize, says Dr. Jazayeri, that essentially any MD may legally call themselves a cosmetic surgeon and perform procedures. To earn the title of plastic surgeon, doctors are required to spend an additional two years of study and training. After that, the rigorous board-certification process requires new plastic surgeons to prove their abilities and knowledge before a board of leading plastic surgeons. Dr. Jazayeri says that, for their own safety and to help ensure a good outcome, patients should consider only board-certified plastic surgeons.
Dr. Jazayeri notes that board-certified plastic surgeons naturally tend to cost more. He says that everyone has to be concerned with their finances but saving money on a plastic surgery is very often a false economy. Patients should realize that procedures that are botched or produce disappointing outcomes can lead to costly revision procedures that mean that they could end up spending a great deal more money than if they had simply gone to a reputable board-certified plastic surgeon in the first place. He adds that patients should consider that they will be living with their outcomes for the rest of their lives and the point is to help them to feel more confident in their appearance. This is one area where it makes sense to insist on the best, says Dr. Jazayeri.
