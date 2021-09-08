WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Improved Pharma is pleased to announce the addition of Ruba Alajlouni to the team. Ruba brings expertise in regulatory and quality compliance along with hands-on experience in microbiology, cell culture, molecular biology, protein purification, Raman spectroscopy and chemometrics. She started independent consulting work right after getting her second MS degree from Stephen Byrn's lab in 2015, applying multivariant analyses and spectroscopy to answer questions in Bioanalytics.
Her graduate work at Virginia Tech focused on protein purification and characterization. At Purdue, she expanded into drug discovery utilizing mammalian and bacterial cell cultures for screening, in addition to drug monitoring and quality control.
For the last five years, Ruba was with SSCI, the solid-state research company founded by Dr. Byrn in 1991. She managed solid-state analytical projects, developed analytical methods, and cultivated a reputation for delivery of results and customer satisfaction.
Ruba comes at a time of increased growth and laboratory expansion for Improved Pharma. She is a welcome addition to the team!
Improved Pharma is a research and information company dedicated to improving pharmaceutical methods, formulations, and processes. Services include solid-state form studies, formulation design, synchrotron techniques, analytical testing, advanced microscopy and microspectroscopy techniques, and expert consulting for the development and defense of intellectual property matters. The company was founded in 2006 by Stephen and Sarah Byrn, who also founded SSCI.
