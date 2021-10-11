WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Improved Pharma is pleased to announce a new collaboration with Stephan Parent of Solsta Consulting, LLC. Stephan Parent has more than two decades of solid-state chemistry experience in numerous scientific and management roles. As an expert who specializes in both early and late stage pharmaceutical development and assists in intellectual property protection, Stephan has successfully helped develop more than 400 active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and published more than 50 patents and patent applications on crystallization engineering and solid form science.
His work encompasses polymorph, salt, and cocrystal screening, crystallization process development and optimization, chiral resolution through salt screening, solid-state characterization, and ternary phase diagram development. Stephan received his BS in Chemical Engineering from Purdue University. Currently, as the founder and owner of Solsta Consulting LLC, Stephan provides consulting services to clients in the pharmaceutical and natural product industry.
Stephan Parent of Solsta Consulting LLC says: "Together with Improved Pharma, our efforts and knowledge will help clients develop pharmaceutical products that will improve lives. I am excited to join Improved Pharma to achieve this objective."
Improved Pharma is a research and information company dedicated to improving pharmaceutical methods, formulations, and processes. Services include solid-state form studies, formulation design, synchrotron techniques, analytical testing, advanced microscopy and microspectroscopy techniques, and expert consulting for the development and defense of intellectual property matters. The company was founded in 2006 by Stephen and Sarah Byrn, who also founded SSCI.
For more information, please contact Improved Pharma.
Media Contact
Pam Smith, Improved Pharma, (765) 463-9951, info@improvedpharma.com
SOURCE Improved Pharma