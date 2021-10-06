WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Improved Pharma is pleased to announce expanded capabilities with the new addition of an in-house Coulometric Karl Fischer titrator equipped with a Stromboli oven sample changer. Understanding the role that water plays on many pharmaceutical drug substances as well as drug products can be critical in the early stages of development. Karl Fischer can accurately measure small quantities down to 1 ppm of residual water and is a key analytical tool in the pharmaceutical industry.
"Continuing to provide the highest quality of service along with outstanding scientific expertise is our ultimate goal," explains Dr. Pam Smith, COO of Improved Pharma. "The more value-added information that we can provide to our clients early on is critical for the successful development of life-saving drugs."
The Coulometric Karl Fischer titrator/Stromboli oven sample changer adds to Improved Pharma's water determination capabilities, which already include an Ohaus MB120 Moisture Determination Balance for loss on drying measurements. Water determination is a valuable component of the current suite of analytical instruments used during fit-for-purpose polymorph, salt, and co-crystal screens, formulation support and design, and litigation support.
Improved Pharma is a research and information company dedicated to improving pharmaceutical methods, formulations, and processes. Services include solid-state form studies, formulation design, synchrotron techniques, analytical testing, advanced microscopy and microspectroscopy techniques, and expert consulting for the development and defense of intellectual property matters. The company was founded in 2006 by Stephen and Sarah Byrn, who also founded SSCI.
