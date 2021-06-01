TORONTO, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sustainability in pharmaceuticals and medical devices is a driving trend in today's market and is anticipated to continue with aging populations. To truly capture the full impact of a pharmaceutical product's environmental impact, it is necessary to evaluate all elements of the product life cycle, including delivery device (e.g., autoinjector or on-body injector), waste and storage/energy.
Injectables represent one of the largest market sectors in the pharmaceutical industry, with autoinjectors expected to dominate the market sector by 2025; however, the autoinjector device format has barriers to achieving sustainability. Semi-reusable autoinjectors present a means of achieving the functionality of a traditional autoinjector and can include additional features to allow for connected health capability. Here, we offer data demonstrating improved sustainability of a semi-reusable device, a "smart autoinjector", over historical autoinjector devices.
Join experts from Phillips-Medisize, Bjarne Sørensen, BSc, ME, Director of Front-End Innovation; and Emil Fraenkel, Sustainability Engineer, for the live webinar on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 10am EDT (3pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Improving the Environmental Sustainability of Emerging Autoinjectors.
