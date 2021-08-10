PHOENIX, Ariz., August 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IMT is pleased to announce the launch of Health:iDM™, the next generation in intelligent healthcare data management in partnership with Semarchy, the Intelligent Data Hub™ Company and a world leader in analyst rankings for master data management solutions.
Health:iDM™ delivers advanced data management capabilities optimized for today's healthcare challenges and opportunities, on a foundation designed to deliver value with evolving and expanding stakeholder needs. IMT selected Semarchy xDM as the platform for Health:iDM to deliver the next level of health data management capabilities that healthcare organizations require to innovate, enhance patient experiences, and improve outcomes, all while maintaining compliance, interoperability, and operational excellence in a single solution.
Beyond traditional EMPI matching, linking, and stewardship capabilities in use by Health Information Managers today, Health:iDM delivers a flexible and agile platform that allows healthcare organizations to quickly build stakeholder appropriate dashboards, reports, visualizations, applications, workflows and alerts critical to maintaining data quality and delivering intelligent data analytics.
Brian Eckhardt, CEO of IMT, explained what is driving the urgent need for innovation in healthcare data management technologies. "Healthcare organizations now live in a constant state of change in response to external forces such as pandemics, mergers and acquisitions, and ever-changing legislation. Healthcare leadership understands that clients and patients need to be highly engaged in managing their health information to improve outcomes. And data reach and accuracy has never been more important for 21st century interoperability. Simply put, legacy Enterprise Master Patient Index (EMPI) applications were never designed to meet the breadth of these challenges and opportunities."
Health:iDM is the only data hub that simultaneously enables multi-vectored implementation styles for multiple domains for operational or analytical use cases, all within the same data model. This single solution for enterprise data governance, management, and modeling for healthcare master data can be administered by a single team or distributed stakeholders and delivers robust reference data management capabilities for enrichment and improved matching using publicly available or subscription services.
TH Herbert, Semarchy CEO, said, "IMT has applied their 20 years of best practices in healthcare data management, matching, stewardship, and integration to the Semarchy data hub technology to leverage xDM's intelligent functions for solving real world healthcare data challenges. The Health:iDM solution brilliantly combines the domain expertise of IMT with the power of the Semarchy xDM platform to enable healthcare clients to rapidly elevate and modernize their patient information management capabilities."
For more information about the IMT Health:iDM intelligent data management platform, visit.http://www.imt.ca.
About IMT
IMT is a recognized leader in delivering EMPI and MDM solutions across the US, Canada, Europe, and Australia. IMT has implemented over 120 health data management solutions for large US Healthcare Providers, State and Provincial Human Services, Payer, and wellness providers to smaller organizations with as few as 60,000 patients. IMT brings expertise in multi-domain health data management and governance, standard healthcare integration, security, cloud architecture and operations, and managed services support offerings to deliver trusted data and analytics across multiple stakeholders.
About Semarchy
Semarchy is the creator of the Intelligent Data Hub™ which empowers business users to become data champions. Its xDM platform enables organizations of any size and helps them quickly bring together the critical information scattered across applications into a single data hub, with fast time to value. Data can be discovered, mastered, governed, and centrally managed in a non-intrusive way. Semarchy xDM is natively available on most popular cloud marketplaces, such as Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and also as Software as a Service (SaaS), all with the same features as the on-premises platform.
