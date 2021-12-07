Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Associate Professor Camila dos Santos’ lab discovered that after pregnancy, breast cells call in specialized immune cells called Natural Killer T (NKT) cells to prevent tumors from arising. This image shows mouse breast epithelial cells (red and magenta) after a pregnancy. The cells are calling in NKT cells (green, pointed out with white arrows) to kill any epithelial cells that may become cancerous. Image: Hanasoge Somasundara/dos Santos lab/CSHL, 2021