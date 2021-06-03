VENICE, Calif., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Flex Co. today announced its newest product innovation, Softcup, is available for sale at select CVS locations and on CVS.com. Known for its innovative and sustainable period products, The Flex Co's newest menstrual cup was designed to have a tapered, V-shape design to follow the natural shape of the vaginal canal for a more comfortable fit. Softcup is made with ultra-soft 100% medical grade silicone, and a unique wave texture to improve grip and make removal easier.
"It was important to us when designing a new menstrual cup that we made one that met the balance of accessibility of both price point and usability," said Jane Adamé, one of Softcup's creators. "Many people are afraid to try cups because they fear that they'll be uncomfortable, and we tackled that problem by designing Softcup with a tapered, V-shape design that mimics the inside anatomy of the vagina for an ultra-comfortable, natural fit."
This zero-waste period product provides up to 12 hours of period protection so users can sleep, swim and go about daily activities without fear of unwanted leaks. Softcup is available in two sizes and comes with a Perfect Fit Guarantee.
Softcup provides the following features:
- V-shape design follows the natural shape of the vaginal canal
- Ultra-comfortable and velvety soft
- Smartly engineered to retain enough rigidity to open easily and form an optimal seal, designed to prevent leaks for up to 12 hours
- Flat, soft, no-poke stem
- Wave texture for better grip during removal
- Made of 100% medical grade silicone
- Non-toxic, hypoallergenic and vegan
- Made without natural rubber latex, phthalates or BPA
- Available in two sizes: Size 1 (recommended for beginners) has a similar capacity to 2 super tampons, and Size 2, which has a similar capacity to 3 super tampons
- Comes with a Perfect Fit Guarantee
- Designed and manufactured in California, United States
Softcup is now available for purchase at select U.S. retailers including CVS and Amazon.
"There's a growing number of people who want to use healthier, more sustainable period products. CVS is answering that call by broadening the availability of affordable, healthy and eco-friendly period products with the launch of Softcup," said Lauren Wang, Founder and CEO of The Flex Co.
CVS and The Flex Co. share a mission for helping people on their path to better health.
For more information, visit softcup.com to learn more about the new Softcup® product.
About The Flex Co.
The Flex Company is the top-selling alternative period care brand known for creating highly differentiated, sustainable products. Their patented product portfolio, including Flex Disc, Flex Cup, Softdisc, and Softcup, are sold in over 25,000 retailers in the United States. Based in Venice, California, The Flex Company is FDA registered and is the sole designer of its products, which are manufactured in the United States and Canada. Learn more at flexfits.com, and join our #uterati customer community on Instagram and TikTok.
About The Products
Flex Disc™, Flex Cup™, Softdisc®, and Softcup® are FDA registered and manufactured in the United States and in Canada. Unlike tampons, The Flex Co. products are made out of medical grade polymers or medical grade silicone, so they do not disrupt the vagina's natural flora, pH balance, or promote the growth of toxic bacteria. Flex products are also hypoallergenic, made without BPA, phthalates, or natural rubber latex.
