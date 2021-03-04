LOS ANGELES, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A February 24 article on Deadline reports on the disturbing news that over 800 deaths in Los Angeles County appear to have gone unreported due to the sheer number of fatalities that have occurred in the area since December. Los Angeles-based board-certified internist Dr. Michael Farzam of House Call Doctor Los Angeles says that, with the arrival of new and possibly more infectious strains arriving in the area, the next few months are crucial as the distribution of vaccines continues. While everyone waits their turn to get the limited but rapidly increasing number of vaccines, now more than ever the best way to keep every individual and their loved ones safe this winter and spring is to stay at home and avoid going out as much as possible. Moreover, people who may have been exposed to someone with coronavirus or who have any symptoms of the illness should be tested as soon as practical, either at home or through a drive-through facility.
Dr. Farzam that many house call doctors offer rapid, at-home COVID-19 testing and antibody blood tests without individuals needing to visit crowded testing sites. In a time where knowing one's health and infection status could be the difference between life and death, the Los Angeles doctor notes that the kind of in-home and drive-through coronavirus testing House Call Doctor Los Angeles is now offering is key to ensuring everyone's health and safety.
The internist adds that in these uncertain times, an individual's overall health is of the utmost importance, for both themselves and their community. While many may feel uneasy going to a medical building for a doctor's visit if they're feeling unwell for fear of being around other ill patients, it's still crucial that individuals receive medical care when they're in need. The Los Angeles doctor says that no one should feel like they have to choose between feeling miserable and risking exposure to the coronavirus.
The Southern California physician says that with a house call doctor, individuals can receive the care they need from the comfort and socially-distanced safety of their own home. Dr. Farzam notes that although house call medicine may seem like an old-fashioned practice, it utilizes all of the latest technology and is more popular now than ever before due to the pandemic. House call doctors can bring medical care and diagnoses directly to a patient's doorstep with the highest level of safety, Dr. Farzam adds.
