LOS ANGELES, Mar. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A March 3 article on Deadline reports on California Governor Gavin Newson's announcement that the first case of a New York coronavirus variant in Southern California had been discovered. The article reports that, similar to other variants, the New York strain is believed to be more contagious and possibly more resistant to current COVID-19 vaccines. The article notes that Governor Newson continues to encourage mask-wearing in public to control the spread of the virus and its variants. Los Angeles-based board-certified internist Dr. Michael Farzam of House Call Doctor Los Angeles echoes the governor's statement, saying that in addition to social distancing and wearing a mask, individuals should remember to take a COVID-19 test if they've come into close contact with someone who has tested positive or are experiencing symptoms that indicate the illness may be present.
Dr. Farzam says that the fact that vaccine distribution is being rapidly expanded might be wonderful news, but it does not mean the virus is any less of a threat to those who may be infected in the meantime. By taking a rapid COVID test, individuals are ensuring not only their own health but the safety and lives of those around them, including family and community members. The Los Angeles doctor says that in-home COVID testing is the best and easiest way to check one's health. By taking the test at home, patients avoid making an unnecessary trip to a testing site, receive their results in under 72 hours, and avoid risking the health of others.
Though house call visits from doctors may seem quaint and old-fashioned, they have come back due to technology. Dr. Farzam adds that the pandemic has demonstrated how useful house calls can be, especially during times of public health crisis. He notes that much of the now-standard medical equipment a doctor might use in an office has been miniaturized in the 21st century, like many other technologies. This allows him to easily carry special medical equipment from home to home, bringing quality care directly to his patients, he says.
Dr. Farzam says that house call visits save patients time and energy: there is no reason to make a stressful commute to the doctor's office or sit in a waiting room with other, potentially-sick people. Furthermore, while the average appointment in a doctor's office might last less than 20 minutes, Dr. Farzam says his visits tend to last closer to 45 minutes, giving him enough time to properly examine his patients, which often leads to a more accurate diagnosis and better care.
Readers interested to learn more about the services and offerings of board-certified Dr. Michael Farzam and House Call Doctor Los Angeles can call (310) 849-7991 or visit https://www.housecalldoctorla.com/.
