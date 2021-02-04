LONG ISLAND, N.Y., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult to safely continue any gatherings or care that required in-person visits. This was especially felt in the field of psychotherapy, as it became less safe for psychologists and mental health counselors to meet with clients in person, as sitting in an indoor space and talking was considered one of the risk factors for spreading the disease.
As a result, many therapists in New York and elsewhere started integrating TeleHealth into their line of mental health services, allowing clients to have sessions either on the phone or via video. This type of remote therapy – also known as "telepsychology" – has become increasingly popular. But, according to NY psychologists Dr. Marc Shulman of Long Island Psychology (http://www.lipsychologist.com), this change has simply sped up the implementation of something that was already taking place.
"Remote therapy isn't new," says Dr. Shulman, who has provided TeleHealth psychotherapy for some of his patients since 2011, "if anything, it was becoming increasingly more popular even before the pandemic. But COVID-19 seems to have sped up adoption to a rapid degree, as it has opened up people's minds to the idea of teletherapy due to its convenience, efficiency, and high quality of care."
Dr. Shulman notes that remote therapy provides more than just the convenience of getting therapy from home. It offers benefits to those throughout New York, including:
- Accessibility for those in remote areas with few local psychologists.
- The chance to choose a therapist in NY that the client trusts.
- Privacy for those that want to avoid any stigma for seeing therapists.
- More time in the day for therapy by cutting out a commute to the therapist's office.
- The ability to get help for those unable to drive.
"There are a lot of reasons that remote therapy has become popular" says Dr. Shulman, "but no matter the reasons, it's clear that this type of therapy is going to continue to be an important part of the mental health therapy, even when the pandemic is over."
According to Dr. Shulman, studies show that remote therapy is often as effective as in person therapy, with benefits that open the door to more opportunities for those looking for a psychologist in NY. He believes it is more important to find one you connect with than to concern oneself with the location, and now that remote therapy has been so widely adopted, it opens the door for more people to see what these benefits are for themselves.
About Dr. Marc Shulman: Dr. Shulman is a New York psychologist, couples counselor, and founder of Long Island Psychology. He has two offices for in-person treatments in Garden City and Rockville Centre, and is licensed to offer remote therapy services throughout the state of NY. You can learn more about his remote therapy services on his website at https://lipsychologist.com/remote-therapy/.
