ROYAL OAK, Mich., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michigan-based food entrepreneur and philanthropist Jack Aronson, founder and former president of Garden Fresh Gourmet, America's Number 1 award-winning fresh salsa brand, has launched a new venture two months early in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Aronson's Clean Planet Foods is manufacturing a new line of healthy, preservative-free, easy-to-prepare entrees called Clean Planet Mindful MiniMeals™. Aronson will donate ten percent of all profits to organizations helping people experiencing food insecurity who don't have reliable access to affordable, nutritious food during this unprecedented crisis.
"We moved the launch date of our quick heat-and-enjoy meals forward out of a sense of urgency during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Aronson, founder of Clean Planet Foods. "These meals are developed by chefs and are very nutritious, which is so important to help maintain good health right now. We are proud to give back to the community at this time of need."
The minimally packaged in six-ounce portions are ideal for institutional facilities such as nursing homes and senior living centers, hospitals, schools and prisons. The BPA-free pouches act as heating vessels and take just a minute to heat up in the microwave, steaming in the juices in the process. There are seven recipes including grilled chicken and broccoli over rice, fajita chicken and veggies over rice, chicken with corn over rice, cheese tortellini with tomato sauce, meat tortellini with tomato sauce, black bean, veggies and rice vegetarian bowl, and Jamaican chicken, black beans and rice. The individual entrees are produced using High Pressure Processing (HPP) that utilizes simple cold-water pressure to help food stay fresh longer without artificial preservatives.
Aronson is committed to supporting his employees' good health during Covid-19 using every available precaution. Rolling curtains have been placed between workers at Clean Planet Foods' production facilities to ensure safe social distancing. Aronson has also partnered with Detroit City Distillery, which has created a potent hand sanitizer for his team. In addition, team members are regularly gifted 40-pound boxes of fresh produce and vegetables to take home so they can minimize their time out in public shopping for food.
"My first priority is the safety and health of my dedicated workforce since without them, there's no Clean Planet and without Clean Planet, we can't produce free meals for the community," Aronson explained. "My team worked at lightning speed to get this product out to our customers and those neediest in our community; they inspire me every day."
Individual meals are $4 and are sold in cases of 30 meals for $120. Shipping is available throughout the US. For more information, visit www.cleanplanetfoods.com.
About Clean Planet Foods
Clean Planet Foods was founded on simple, down-to-earth principles: make honest, healthy food, make it safe, flavorful, and make it easy to get and prepare. Now you can get nutritious, chef-inspired proteins and other entrees delivered right to your door. What's more, our lean meats and expertly seasoned meals come individually wrapped in perfectly sized portions for the ultimate in convenience and ease of preparation. The company was founded by food entrepreneur and philanthropist Jack Aronson who created the #1 brand of fresh salsa in North America.
Contact: Alison Schwartz
alison@ckcagency.com
(248) 214-1205