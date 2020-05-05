MINNEAPOLIS, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PsyBar, a division of The IMA Group and one of the nation's leading specialty providers of disability, workers' compensation and other employment-related behavioral health forensic evaluations, has responded to the country's need to address mental health issues related to the nation's shutdown as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic by expanding its teleassessment services.
Urgently-needed behavioral health forensic pre-employment, independent medical exams (IMEs) and fitness for duty exam (FFDE) evaluations can now be provided via a secure, online platform.
With all employment and disability screening virtually shut down during this crisis, employers, insurance carriers and government agencies continue to see huge demand for services that keep workplaces safe, get employees back-to-work and foster employee productivity -- even while balancing social distancing and other COVID-19 precautions.
Through PsyBar, clients can now obtain forensic clinical psychological and psychiatric evaluations performed via teleassessment on a secure, HIPAA-compliant web-based video platform.
All professionals at PsyBar are licensed in the state where the teleassessment exam will take place, and are capable of performing these examinations to a forensic standard.
"The pandemic shut down the U.S. economy almost immediately, and the only solution to meet the needs of insurers, employers, third-party administrators, and other distribution partners was to modify our business model overnight," said Doug Markham, Chief Strategy Officer of The IMA Group, based in New York. "Our PsyBar team has now expanded its teleassessment services to include the types of forensic evaluations that have historically been provided only via an in-person setting. Most importantly, we collaborated with the nation's largest disability insurance carriers, employers, forensic experts and psychological testing companies so that even though evaluations are delivered remotely, they will continue to meet the highest clinical standards."
Dr. Katie Connell, Chief Clinical Officer of PsyBar added, "With the COVID-19 crisis, PsyBar had to find a way to navigate the 'social distancing' landscape and still deliver evaluations that follow best practices. Our teleassessment services ensure that clients can utilize forensic experts, while protecting the safety of examinees and the doctor from infection. During a time when millions of employees are anxious about the medical and economic crisis, being able to evaluate them with confidence for their ability to perform their job, or functional capabilities linked to an employment-related behavioral health circumstance, is mission critical for employers today."
"The end result is that customers are able to obtain objective opinions from a network of forensically-trained experts," concludes IMA's Markham, "with no interruption in their ability to make confident decisions about employment issues – including pre-employment screening for safety-sensitive positions during the pandemic."
For more information about PsyBar's teleassessment services, visit https://www.psybar.com/tele-assessment/ or call PsyBar at: 952-285-9000.
For more information about The IMA Group, visit: https://www.theimagroup.com