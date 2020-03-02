SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Mar. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of National Invest In Veterans Week, March 1 – 7, Assisted Living Locators, a nationwide senior placement and referral franchisor, announced today it is offering veterans a 10 percent initial franchise fee discount to encourage and honor aspiring veteran business owners.
Assisted Living Locators is a veteran-friendly franchisor with an affordable, low-cost franchise fee, a 10 percent veteran discount, and comprehensive training and mentorship platform, according to Founder and CEO RN Angela Olea. With 130 franchisees in 36 states and the District of Columbia, the company is ranked in Entrepreneur's 2020 Franchise 500®, Franchise Business Review's 2020 Top Franchises Report and the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest growing private companies.
Veterans are buying into franchises at a record pace. According to the International Franchise Association, one of every seven franchises in America is owned by a veteran. "Veterans make great franchisees because they have the skills it takes to own and run a successful business – a mixture of leadership, hard work and dedication, and the ability to follow systems and procedures," stated Olea.
"Franchising can be a tremendous opportunity for veterans because the business framework is already in place," she explained. "As an established, top-ranked senior placement brand, Assisted Living Locators offers the entire package for aspiring veteran business owners. Not only do we have a proven, successful business model, but we also offer exceptional training and support for our franchisees."
Olea noted that some of their best Assisted Living Locators franchisees are veterans, such as Arizona franchisee Dustin Baker, recently named Franchise Business Review's 2019 Rock Star Franchise Owner.
Baker served in the United States Army as a combat medic in an artillery unit during Operation Iraqi Freedom. He was also an administrative supervisor at an outpatient surgical ward at William Beaumont Army Medical Center in El Paso, TX.
As a top Assisted Living Locators franchise producer, Baker helps and mentors his fellow franchisees and also passionately cares for his senior clients and families, the company and community.
"After my career as a combat medic ended, I wanted to own a business that would make a positive impact on my community," said Baker. "My journey in helping and serving others led me to the role of Assisted Living Locators franchise owner to provide care and guidance to seniors and families in my community."
"As thousands of men and women return home from war, it is important to acknowledge the skills they have acquired during their military careers," Olea added. "They operate their businesses the same way they served their country, with integrity and dedication, and possess the strong characteristics that make an outstanding franchise entrepreneur. We encourage them to join our organization."
To learn more about a franchise opportunity with Assisted Living Locators, visit www.assistedlivinglocators.com.