New research by The Geneva Association finds that life and health risks for pandemics similar to COVID-19 are insurable: they are generally non-systemic and modellable. Property & casualty (P&C) insurers, on the other hand, would have to collect business interruption policy premiums for 150 years to make up for projected global output losses in 2020 related to COVID-19. Insurers have an important role to play in protecting businesses and supporting economies, but it must be through participation in government-led initiatives. A Geneva Association report on 'pandemic risk solutions' is forthcoming later in 2020.