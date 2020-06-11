The FDA has named a new classification to distinguish the success of this active-protection technology, and it's now available in the U.S.A.
NEW YORK CITY, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - N95 Mask Co, a New York based distributor of personal protection equipment, has established a partnership with Innonix Technologies to distribute the Respokare® NIOSH N95 Respirator Mask, acknowledged by the FDA as distinguished on the market, to consumers across North America.
COVID-19 has prompted a surge in the production of anti-viral masks. Current designs have one major flaw: they trap the virus, but don't destroy it. Instead, they become contaminated and counter effective.
Innonix Technologies has been at the forefront of PPE for over 20 years, and they've found the game changing solution. Their patented, active-protection technology is the first of its kind on the market, and it's received not only approval, but distinguished classification by the FDA.
The FDA created a new classification, 'OUK', to distinguish this innovation in anti-viral technology from underperforming competitors on the market, Mia Sultan, CMO at N95 Mask Co.said "We're thrilled to be partnered with Innonix. We can now get front line workers and consumers the best protection out there."
Like all FDA and NIOSH approved N95 masks, the Respokare® mask blocks 95% of particles under 0.3 microns. The NIOSH air filtration rating is the U.S. National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH)'s classification of filtering respirators. This is where the innovation begins.
The breakthrough is two-fold. First, the outer layer of the mask is coated with a special hydrophilic layer, a permeable membrane that ensures thorough absorption of the virus into the anti-viral layer. Nothing remains on the surface, and every particle is trapped. Next, the patented anti-viral layer achieves a complete destruction of the virus with the use of copper and zinc ions, a new strategy that renders the task of deactivation complete.
After months of rigorous testing, the Respokare mask maintains an unparalleled performance. When exposed to surrogate coronaviruses, like SARS and MERS, the mask achieves a 99.9% inactivation of viral particles within one minute. When further tested against 15 different strains of influenza, it achieves a 99.9% inactivation in less than five minutes. The coming months will bring empirical evidence of the mask's performance against COVID-19.
As Reported in the Wall Street Journal, "the demand for N95 masks outstrips current supply significantly". Per Company CMO Mia Sultan "I am proud to announce that we have secured an immediate supply for the North America market – through our partnership with Innonix we are delivering this game changing product daily to US consumers"
About N95 Mask Co
N95 Mask Co is a New York based distributor of personal protection equipment. A subsidiary of Coolest USA, LLC, the company has spent decades committed to promoting preventative care through the distribution of safe and affordable protection products. Their global partnerships fuse the best products on the market with efficient delivery and logistics capabilities. N95 Mask Co has been at the forefront of America's response to the COVID-19 crisis.
About Innonix Technologies Limited
Innonix Technologies Limited develops and manufactures the Respokare NIOSH N95 Respirator Mask. They are global leaders in infection control and respiratory protection technologies.
Company and product certifications are available upon request.