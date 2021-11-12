CINCINNATI, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Medicare's recent announcement of a 4% cut in the conversion factor used to determine physicians' fee-for-service (FFS) payments has angered physician groups of all sizes and specialties. Combined with other looming cuts, this will amount to a 9.75% reduction in Medicare physician FFS payments for 2022. According to American Medical Association President Gerald Harmon, it is a stark reminder, "of the financial peril facing physician practices."
Despite the severity of the cuts, Jaan Health, the makers of Phamily, a market-leading artificial intelligence (AI) powered virtual care platform, sees within the change an opportunity for healthcare systems and medical practices to not only absorb the cut but actually prosper by implementing a Chronic Care Management (CCM) program. In fact, according to Jaan, the recent adjustments to the fee schedule include significant incentives for provider organizations to build and profit with robust CCM programs.
"The stakes are high," according to Jaan Health's Chief Executive Officer Nabeel Kaukab, "and providers should scale up their CCM programs as soon as possible." While the latest cuts to physicians' fee-for-service payments are disappointing to many, Kaukab noted, the cuts are being offset by an unprecedented 54% increase in reimbursement for Chronic Care Management.
"Medicare is effectively 'doubling down' on providers with this reprioritization," he said. "By continuing to decrease FFS physician payments and, at the same time, dramatically increasing CCM reimbursements, it is sending a very clear message to providers about where its priorities lie."
The Clock Is Ticking
Furthermore, according to the Company, these changes also underscore the immediate need for healthcare providers of all sizes and specialties to scale up their CCM programs and realign with Medicare's shift in focus towards proactive care for patients with multiple chronic conditions.
"In effect, the race is on," Kaukab said. "Since only one provider can claim each CCM patient every month, practitioners that don't expand their CCM services now are likely to miss out on millions of dollars in Medicare reimbursements, possibly forever."
Just Published: CCM Success eBook
To that end, the team that created Phamily has also published a new eBook explicitly for healthcare systems and medical practices that want to start a CCM program or increase the size of their existing program. The complimentary eBook is entitled "Chronic Care Management Success Guide 2022." Download the eBook.
Along with the eBook, Jaan Health is offering an all-new 60-day Phamily CCM Jumpstart Program for healthcare systems and medical practices, including specialists, looking to launch or expand "CCM as a service line" with speed, scale, and quality. Learn more about Phamily's CCM Jumpstart Program.
"It's one thing to want to implement Chronic Care Management at scale," said Jaan Health Chief Revenue Officer, Darshan Bachhawat, "but if you don't have the right technology, support and experienced partners, your resources will drain quickly in an already overburdened practice."
Partnering for Quality, Speed, and Scale
Together, the CCM eBook and the CCM Jumpstart Program make it easy for healthcare systems and medical practices of any size to build a large but cost-effective Chronic Care Management program. They also explain why growth-oriented provider organizations should urgently prioritize the implementation of a large CCM program and detail how to do so in a sustainable manner, supported by technology and clinical best practices.
The Phamily team has years of experience partnering with healthcare systems and medical practices to implement successful technology-enabled CCM programs that emphasize speed, scale, and quality of care. Unlike outsourced CCM or other companies rushing to enter the space with incomplete solutions, only Phamily offers true end-to-end partner support programs from planning to profitability.
Right now, for a limited time, Phamily is partnering with healthcare systems and medical practices, including specialists, to help them build a profitable CCM-centered practice of 1,000 - 2,000 enrolled patients in the first 60 days while achieving profitability. Enroll now in the CCM Jumpstart Program for a no-obligation consultation with a Phamily CCM Advisor.
According to Bachhawat, "CCM is the future, offering truly preventative care that is a win-win in every way: for quality of care, patient satisfaction, provider morale, and for the bottom line."
Jaan Health is a high-growth software company focused on leveraging accessible technology and artificial intelligence (AI) to drive better healthcare outcomes for patients while addressing the increasing cost and profitability challenges facing the healthcare industry. Our software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, Phamily, provides healthcare systems and physicians with an AI-powered virtual care platform that enables them to efficiently and easily manage their patients' chronic conditions and general healthcare needs between office visits while increasing their own reimbursement and profit margins in the process.
Jaan Health believes every patient with a chronic disease deserves proactive attention, follow-up, and support from their care team. However, we also feel that healthcare providers and their staff deserve to be paid for all of the traditionally unpaid time they spend checking on their patients to keep them healthy. Phamily is making both of these wishes a reality.
