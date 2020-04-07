AUSTIN, Texas, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CareFlash announces interactive storytelling tool, GIST (Group Interactive Storytelling Tool) which leverages the Powers of Nostalgia and Empathy to foster connectedness thru highlighting shared memories in loved ones' photos and actual voices.
LONELINESS EPIDEMIC IS EXPLODING
"Children interacting with parents thru the window of a senior living facility has become an everyday reality. Pandemics such as COVID-19 create social isolation, diminishing resilience and optimism among those who are aging, or facing involved illnesses," said Jay Drayer, CareFlash CEO. "While social distancing fosters anxiety, depression and caregiver burnout, a recent pilot found that digital connectedness and storytelling counter the sense of isolation, improving quality-of-life among people on healing journeys or who are living with chronic, cognitive or behavioral illness."
"GIST" MITIGATES SOCIAL ISOLATION
GIST (Group Interactive Storytelling Tool) is a web/mobile solution that enhances connectedness. It organizes the chapters of a loved one's life into a personalized timeline: Family, Travels, Love, and the other 9 chapters of their life. Each chapter is populated and curated thru the photos, videos and actual voices of loved ones, regardless of location. (Video: https://youtu.be/ost1OMaeNi0)
A recent pilot validates that GIST enhances:
- Supportive engagement
- Socialization
- Optimism
GIST ACCENTUATES THE OTHER COMPONENTS IN A "CAREOPOLIS, A METROPOLIS OF LOVE AND EMPATHY"
GIST is a component in a turn-key solution called The Careopolis which surrounds a loved one, or many times a couple. A Careopolis contains: a blog, interactive calendar, photo/video sharing tools, 3-D medical animations and GIST storytelling solution. Mobile-friendly, multilingual and invitation-only, it is created and operated by families.
SUPPORTIVE OF HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS
A Careopolis combines the Powers of Nostalgia, Empathy and Community in fostering connectedness while taking people back to experiences they ache to visit again. Nurturing compassion among loved ones strengthens the social fabric of a care team. Enhancing connectedness and empathy also benefits healthcare, home-care and senior living workers.
CLINICAL AND MARKETING VALUE-ADD
CareFlash offers branded versions of the Careopolis throughout healthcare, home-care, hospice, senior living, pharmaceutical, employee benefit, DME and payer organizations. This is immediately productive, growing an organization's brand to touch tens-of-thousands, even in the 1st year. It is quick/easy to implement, requires zero-touch of that organization and is inexpensive as a small monthly fee. It also strengthens provider relations, benefiting upstream/downstream medical professionals, and improves:
- Social drivers of health, care transitions and readmissions
- Community outreach, branding and word-of-mouth
- Employee engagement and morale
GRIEVING
Grief is an isolating, lonely journey. Isolationism disrupts memorializing a lost loved one, as family members and friends are forced to grieve alone. GIST empowers people to work thru grief by leveraging storytelling to celebrate the life of a loved one thru aggregating and retaining memories and experiences as a repository of love and empathy. This also benefits future generations, helping them better know their ancestors.
USE CASE
"Austin Regional Clinic has worked with CareFlash since May 2018 and been pleasantly surprised by adoption of the tool among families and individuals across the healthcare spectrum from those with older family members to parents with newborns," added Heidi Shalev, ARC VP Marketing, Communications and Engagement. "Since the onset of COVID-19 and social distancing around Austin we saw a sharp, 19.4% jump in Careopolis members so we know people find this helpful and even needed. We look forward to the addition of GIST to help families and even neighborhood groups to stay connected and support each other at this time."
CAREFLASH OVERVIEW
Since 2005, CareFlash (https://careflash.com) offers The Careopolis (video: https://youtu.be/-1JZOd0BnLM) and pet-family-centric CareCorral https://prizedpals.com, (video: https://youtu.be/NXjc63FRE5Q). Each solution integrates the GIST Storytelling Innovation.
Media Contact:
Jay Drayer
512-368-5421
237227@email4pr.com