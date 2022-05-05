Research and Markets Logo

DUBLIN, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --  The "In Vitro Diagnostics Business Outlook" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The twice-monthly publication dedicated to IVD, In Vitro Diagnostics Business Outlook will offer the following:

  • Market Sizing and Forecasting of IVD Market Segments in Every Issue
  • Clinical Chemistry, Infectious Disease Testing, Oncology, Hematology, Blood Banking, Coagulation, Point of Care-Updates on the Important Test Categories You Need to Know About
  • Industry Watch - Developments with COVID-19 and Other Testing
  • M&A, Distribution, Partnerships Tracked and Charted
  • New Product Introductions and Company Announcements
  • Company Profiling and Quarterly Results Summaries
  • Regional Market Coverage

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k84msl

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/in-vitro-diagnostics-business-analysis-service-2022-301540605.html

