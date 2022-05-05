DUBLIN, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In Vitro Diagnostics Business Outlook" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The twice-monthly publication dedicated to IVD, In Vitro Diagnostics Business Outlook will offer the following:
- Market Sizing and Forecasting of IVD Market Segments in Every Issue
- Clinical Chemistry, Infectious Disease Testing, Oncology, Hematology, Blood Banking, Coagulation, Point of Care-Updates on the Important Test Categories You Need to Know About
- Industry Watch - Developments with COVID-19 and Other Testing
- M&A, Distribution, Partnerships Tracked and Charted
- New Product Introductions and Company Announcements
- Company Profiling and Quarterly Results Summaries
- Regional Market Coverage
