NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The In-vitro diagnostics instruments market analysis report has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report identifies the market potential growth to reach USD 23 billion from 2020 to 2025. The report also predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 7.95% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to growing geriatric population. However, strained laboratory budgets and lowering reimbursements affecting instrument sales can hamper the growth of the market during the next few years.
Key Market Dynamics
The in-vitro diagnostics instruments market is attributed to growing geriatric population and demand for personalized medicine. The prevalence of diseases, such as lung disease, cancer, and stroke, is high among the aging population. There is a direct relationship between aging and the susceptibility to infections, as the immune system deteriorates with age. The rise in the aging population has also resulted in increased expenditure on healthcare for health check-ups, disease diagnosis, and treatment. The elderly population requires diagnostic testing regularly due to their low immunity and metabolism. These factors have increased the demand for in-vitro diagnostics instruments, as these instruments assist in disease diagnosis.
However, reimbursement policies for diagnostic testing are not constant across various geographies, and they are moving in a downward trend. Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories that are the primary end-users are forced to reduce their expenditure on in-vitro diagnostics instruments to have either break even or profitable revenue. The US has similar situations for in-vitro diagnostics instruments, and a reduction of reimbursement by Medicare may limit the demand for certain diagnostic testing across all segments. This has, in turn, affected the sales of new instruments for in-vitro diagnostics testing.
Top In-vitro Diagnostics Instruments Companies:
- Abbott Laboratories: The company offers in-vitro diagnostics instruments namely Sapphire, Ruby, Emerald 22AL, and others.
- Becton Dickinson and Co.: The company offers in-vitro diagnostics instruments for mycobacteria testing, and identification and susceptibility systems.
- Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.: The company offers in-vitro diagnostics instruments to screen of microbial presence, grow and identify organisms, and test for antibiotic susceptibility.
- bioMerieux SA: The company offers in-vitro diagnostics instruments for laboratory optimization.
- Danaher Corp. : The company offers in-vitro diagnostics instruments namely DxH 900, DxH 900 connected workcell, DxH sildemaker stainer, DxH 690T, and Others.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.: The company offers in-vitro diagnostics instruments for patient self testing, care testing, and next generation sequencing
- HORIBA Ltd.: The company offers in-vitro diagnostics instruments such as blood analysers, middleware/work ststion, tracking system and others.
- Siemens AG: The company offers in-vitro diagnostics instruments integrated with artificial intelligence and deep learning technology to reduce the failure rate of automated in vitro diagnostics.
- Sysmex Corp.: The company offers in-vitro diagnostics instruments to detect medical indications in physiology, pathology, and and human homeostasis.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.: The company offers in-vitro diagnostics instruments namely Phadia, Endura MD, and Indiko.
In-vitro Diagnostics Instruments Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- Immunochemistry - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Clinical microbiology - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Molecular diagnostics - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - size and forecast 2020-2025
The immunochemistry product segment held the largest market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the largest share throughout the forecast period. This segment is the highly automated segment of clinical laboratories and represents the greatest test volume compared with the other types of testing.
In-vitro Diagnostics Instruments Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - size and forecast 2020-2025
35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for in-vitro diagnostics instruments in North America. The growing aging population and the high prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases will fuel the in-vitro diagnostics instruments market growth in North America over the forecast period.
In-vitro Diagnostics Instruments Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Academic and research institutes - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Home care - size and forecast 2020-2025
In-vitro Diagnostics Instruments Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.95%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 23.00 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.23
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
Performing market contribution
North America at 35%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, Canada, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., HORIBA Ltd., Siemens AG, Sysmex Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
