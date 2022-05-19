InaCOMP TSG becomes more valuable to health systems and medical practices by partnering with Simple Business Solutions to deliver effective turnkey omnichannel marketing solutions.
ATLANTA, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InaCOMP TSG, a trusted healthcare technology solutions provider, has partnered with Simple Business Solutions to deliver turnkey omnichannel marketing solutions that deliver more patients, more referrals, and higher productivity for health systems and medical practices in California, Florida, Georgia, and Michigan.
The process of opening new clinic locations is difficult and expensive. Health systems and medical groups need to quickly achieve a return on their investments in facility buildouts, network infrastructure, and new providers and staff.
This strategic partnership is important because InaCOMP TSG and Simple Business Solutions have aligned their strengths to make it faster and easier to open new clinic locations and fill patient panels quickly
InaCOMP TSG's healthcare technology solutions help practices:
- Build out new clinic and practice locations
- Provide a secure robust infrastructure to support EHR implementation/conversion
- Simplify compliance with IT monitoring and management
- Standardize technology infrastructure
- Ensure physical and network security
- Integrate medical devices and 3rd party solutions
- Provide responsive, expert level support to staff
Simple Business Solutions' omnichannel marketing solutions help practices:
- Fill patient panels for physicians with access
- Announce providers who are practicing at new or additional locations
- Introduce new providers to the community
- Promote doctors who join the medical practice
- Build awareness of service lines and specialties offered
- Create and sustain a healthy backlog for specialists
- Reduce patient outmigration
- Establish and bolster a positive reputation
"It is my pleasure to introduce Simple Business Solutions' turnkey omnichannel marketing solutions to our healthcare portfolio because our customers desire a quick return on their investments when they expand to new locations and add new providers. With a strong record of success, Simple's marketing solutions are proven to deliver more patients, more referrals, and higher productivity for health systems and medical practices," said Michael Boone, Executive Vice President at InaCOMP TSG.
"InaCOMP TSG is known for its ability to standardize technology infrastructure, simplify compliance, and expand to new locations while delivering responsive, expert level support to providers and staff. Simple Business Solutions is proud to align with InaCOMP TSG to simplify and strengthen the process of growth for medical practices and health systems," said Tim Rayl, President of Simple Business Solutions.
To learn more about this partnership, visit: https://inacomp.net/rapid-clinic-deployment/.
About InaCOMP TSG
InaCOMP TSG believes technology is an agent of constant change. For this reason, InaCOMP engages a team of specialists who challenge the status quo with innovative ideas. In doing so, InaCOMP makes the impossible, possible. InaCOMP challenges the status quo by implementing proven, innovative technology solutions that help customers succeed. And with trusted partners, InaCOMP reinvents their client's professional and personal ecosystems to make them better places to live, work, and play. InaCOMP is a company that inspires business performance through integrated partnerships, unparalleled loyalty, leadership development, sharing of best practices, peer networking, and community support. InaCOMP TSG just happens to be in the technology business.
About Simple Business Solutions
Simple Business Solutions delivers omnichannel marketing campaigns that differentiate physicians and enable medical groups, medical practices, and independent physician associations (IPAs) to achieve their growth goals. The effectiveness of Simple Business Solutions' medical marketing strategies is unsurpassed because Simple applies psychological principles, market research, creativity, and technology to deliver superior outcomes. Medical marketing leaders choose Simple Business Solutions to provide effective patient acquisition, retention, and physician referral marketing for doctors in more than 24 specialties. To learn more, visit https://www.simplefirst.com/.
Media Contact
Joe Jenkins, InaCOMP TSG, 1 (916) 333-7627, Joe.Jenkins@InacompTSG.com
Tim Rayl, Simple Business Solutions, (530) 262-6060, tim@simplefirst.com
SOURCE InaCOMP TSG