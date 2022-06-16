Three plastic surgery startups have advanced through a rigorous selection process to participate in the first cohort of the ASPS MTI Plastic Surgery Accelerator competition. Each company will take part in a comprehensive accelerator program and compete for a share of $500,000 in cash and prizes as finalists.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Plastic surgery startups have advanced through a rigorous selection process to participate in the first cohort of the ASPS MTI Plastic Surgery Accelerator competition. Each company will take part in a comprehensive accelerator program and compete for a share of $500,000 in cash and prizes as finalists.
The companies – Suturegard Medical (Corvallis, Ore.), Limax Biosciences (Somerville, Mass.) and Ad Vital (Houston) – were initially selected to participate in this joint effort between the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and MedTech Innovator. The three plastic surgery finalists join a cohort of 50 startups from around the world focused on medical device, diagnostic and digital health technologies.
"The high caliber of plastic surgery startups – many founded and led by ASPS members – that entered the inaugural ASPS MTI Plastic Surgery Accelerator competition underscores the innovative nature of our specialty," says ASPS President J. Peter Rubin, MD, MBA. "This new program is already providing enormous value to ASPS membership, not only for the opportunity it provides plastic surgery entrepreneurs, but in the vast potential of these companies to advance the specialty."
Each of the three plastic surgery startups will also participate in MedTech Innovator's corporate mentorship program, in which they will be matched with senior industry leaders to receive ongoing in-depth, customized mentorship and support.
"The 2022 MedTech Innovator cohort represents a diverse and focused group of innovators, and we are excited to work with them alongside our corporate partners and industry advisors to ensure their success in addressing important unmet needs and improving patient care," says Paul Grand, CEO of MedTech Innovator.
This marks the first year of the ASPS/MTI partnership, but the overall competition enters its 10th year when the four-month accelerator program launches June 15-16 at the MedTech Innovator Summit in Mountain View, Calif. Leadership teams from each of the 50 startups will convene to attend networking events and workshops with MedTech Innovator partners, alumni and industry leaders.
The program concludes at The MedTech Conference, powered by AdvaMed, on Oct. 24-26, where all 50 finalists will present in showcase panels and gain access to industry and investor partnering opportunities. The winner of the grand prize will receive $350,000 and the title of 2022 MedTech Innovator. Additional cash and in-kind awards will also be presented, including incubator space from Johnson & Johnson Innovation.
About the American Society of Plastic Surgeons
The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) is the largest organization of board-certified plastic surgeons in the world. Representing more than 7,000 physician members, the society is recognized as a leading authority and information source on cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. ASPS comprises more than 93 percent of all board-certified plastic surgeons in the United States. Founded in 1931, the society represents physicians certified by The American Board of Plastic Surgery or The Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada.
About MedTech Innovator
Based in Los Angeles, MedTech Innovator is the world's largest accelerator of medical technology companies and the premier nonprofit startup accelerator in the medical technology industry. Its mission is to improve the lives of patients by accelerating the growth of companies that are transforming the healthcare system. MedTech Innovator matches healthcare industry leaders with innovative early stage and emerging growth medtech companies for mentorship and support.
For more information about MedTech Innovator, visit https://medtechinnovator.org/ and follow @MedTechAwards on Twitter and MedTech Innovator on LinkedIn. To receive industry insights and highlights about MedTech Innovator's portfolio companies, subscribe to its monthly newsletter.
Media Contact
Madison Freeman, American Society of Plastic Surgeons, (847) 228-3333, media@plasticsurgery.org
SOURCE American Society of Plastic Surgeons